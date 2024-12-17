5 Positives from Raiders' loss vs. Falcons

Young edge rushers continue to play well

When the team lost Malcolm Koonce for the season, many questioned who would step up in his place.

The team added K'Lavon Chaisson early in the season and hoped that he and Tyree Wilson would be able to piece together a solid season at defensive end, but after a few weeks, things were looking bleak.

But not anymore.

With Maxx Crosby now out for the season as well, these two young edge rushers are being leaned on like never before, and they answered the bell on Monday Night.

Chaisson was in the backfield on seemingly every dropback, and he recorded five tackles and a tackle for loss. He also had an impressive bullrush that led to a sack by Jonah Laulu.

Wilson was a one-man wrecking crew in Week 15, totaling four tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit.

These two young edge rushers have grown up a lot this season, and when the team gets both Crosby and Koonce back next year at full strength, this room could be among the very best in the league.

Defensive line coach Rob Leonard is a miracle worker.