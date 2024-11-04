5 Raiders who could be moved before the trade deadline
By Levi Dombro
The Raiders made headlines after Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals by firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and letting go of both their offensive line and quarterbacks coaches.
But that might not be all that Las Vegas does as trade deadline approaches.
Not only is the November 5 deadline nearing, but the Raiders are heading into a bye week, so now is the time to make a change if they are going to.
With the team surely building towards the draft and the future, it may benefit Tom Telesco and the Raiders to acquire as much draft capital as possible heading into April.
Surely the Raiders will have a high draft pick, but extra assets may be the difference in moving up a spot or two in a draft-night trade.
While there have been a few names floated out there in the trade market, notably Maxx Crosby and Jakobi Meyers, I have a hard time believing they'll be on the move. Other players like Kolton Miller, Nate Hobbs, and Tre'von Moehrig also don't make sense for the Raiders as trade candidates.
However, the Raiders do need to do everything they can to draft a game-changing quarterback that can be the future of the franchise. There will be some tough decisions to make as the deadline approaches and it could involve trading a number of these players.