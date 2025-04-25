After winning just four games last season, new general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll were sure to make serious changes to the Las Vegas Raiders roster. The free agency period has already seen several fan favorites leave the building, and several more could be on the way.

The new regime has made it clear, through both their words and actions, that they intend to build this team through the draft. As Day 2 of the event approaches, there are a number of players on the roster who could be traded in exchange for extra picks.

5 Raiders who could be traded on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

1. Aidan O'Connell

O'Connell became expendable the minute that the Raiders traded for Geno Smith. The Athletic's Vic Tafur has reported multiple times that the team is interested in trading the two-year veteran, and he could net a late-round pick for Las Vegas. After the team met with several quarterback prospects in this year's draft, the writing was on the wall for O'Connell, and he could be moved at some point this weekend.

2. Kolton Miller

Miller is in the midst of a contract dispute with the Raiders, and if the new regime does not feel like paying him, then they could trade the 29-year-old left tackle. A decision on this front may come down to the expected compensation for Miller and how Spytek and Carroll feel about the tackle prospects in the draft, but it would not be impossible to see him moved.

3. Michael Mayer

Mayer's name was floated in trade rumors during the NFL combine, according to Tafur, as his value for Las Vegas plummeted after the emergence of Bowers. While keeping Mayer is probably the smart move, there are several teams that need a young, versatile tight end, and the Raiders have an embarrassment of riches.

Related: John Spytek may have tipped Raiders' NFL Draft plans for the No. 37 pick

4. Tre Tucker

Tucker has not lived up to expectations thus far in his career, but he still has quite a bit of upside to tap into. It is important to remember, however, that the new regime in Las Vegas has no ties to him, so they will be less forgiving in their evaluation. He may not be worth more than a late-round pick at this point, which would ultimately not be worth moving him more.

5. Zamir White

With the addition of Ashton Jeanty, basically every other running back on the Raiders' roster is expendable. After a down and injury-riddled season last year, White may not have much value in the trade market. It's hard to imagine him remaining on the roster next season, so Las Vegas will likely try its hand at trading him in a last-ditch effort.