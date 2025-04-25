Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was the obvious choice for the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 6 overall pick, and the new regime took him in a heartbeat.

However, Raiders fans are not used to such competency in the front office, so the fan base still held its breath when Commissioner Roger Goodell walked up to the podium on Thursday evening.

General manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll are already making a good impression on Raider Nation, and they'll have at least two more chances to do so on Day 2 of the draft.

John Spytek may have tipped Raiders' NFL Draft plans for the No. 37 pick

Spytek and Carroll spoke with the media in Las Vegas after selecting Jeanty, and they were asked about their plans for the second and third rounds. Spytek, in his first year as the main decision-maker for an organization, could not help but potentially spoil the team's plans.

"When I look at our board, I see a lot of good players that are going to be available at (pick No.) 37 tomorrow," Spytek said. "Maybe an opportunity to move down and get a few more picks to get more of those players."

Trading back would be an excellent way to add value to this Raiders team, which needs multiple picks to address several major holes in the roster. If the team can land a handful of extra selections in the middle rounds, then they may be thrust back onto the right track sooner rather than later.

Related: Shedeur Sanders prediction is Raiders' worst nightmare on Day 2 of NFL Draft

There are a handful of great prospects set to be available when Las Vegas is back on the clock, none more popular than Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. While he may very well be a great NFL player, he doesn't make much sense for the Raiders unless they plan to trade back and take him, acquiring more picks in the process.

Missouri's Luther Burden III may not be an option if the team trades back, but there are several strong wide receiver prospects set to be available in the late second round and early third round as well. Cornerbacks are also plentiful in the middle rounds, and the Raiders need a handful of them.

John Spytek is too smart and savvy a guy to reveal the team's draft plans in plain English, but his quote indicates the mindset that they are taking into Day 2. They know that this team has several holes and plenty of work to do, and they are open to making any move necessary to address their concerns.