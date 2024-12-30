5 Reasons the Raiders dominated vs. Saints

Brock Bowers adds records to legendary rookie season

It may not have been Bowers' most productive game in Week 17, but he was still the team leader in catches and yards.

Oh, and he broke quite a few records along the way in his seven-catch, 77-yard performance.

With his third catch on Sunday, he broke Mike Ditka's long-standing rookie tight end receiving yards record, surpassing Ditka's total of 1,076 yards. Bowers now stands at 1,144 yards on the year.

He also broke Puka Nacua's rookie receptions record with his fifth catch of the contest, surpassing his record of 105 that he set just a season ago in 2023. Bowers now has 108 catches on the year and counting.

His 108 catches on the year also set a Raiders franchise record for single-season receptions, regardless of position. He passed Darren Waller's mark of 107 that he set in 2020.

I'm not sure what else needs to be added to convince you that Bowers should be a guarantee to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Bowers leads all tight ends league-wide in catches, targets, and yards, and is second in receptions, fourth in targets, and seventh in receiving yards among all players, regardless of position.

Every week he sets the bar higher and higher, and keeps reaching new heights.