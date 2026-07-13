5 underrated Raiders offseason additions that could look smart by September

Anyone who paid attention to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason knows that they will have a vastly different roster during the 2026 NFL season. The Silver and Black's leadership had money to spend and resources to utilize, and they didn't let a penny or an opportunity go to waste.

Even those who took a few months off from following this team closely know that the Raiders added Fernando Mendoza via the 2026 NFL Draft and big names like Kirk Cousins, Tyler Linderbaum, Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean in free agency, as well as a modicum of other notable or promising players.

But what about some of Las Vegas' moves that flew under the radar? Here are five additions that didn't quite get their due in the midst of all the craziness this offseason, but the Raiders could be glad they made them by the time the regular season rolls around in September.

Underrated Las Vegas Raiders signings that should look smart in 2026 NFL season

Benito Jones, DT (Free Agent)

The Raiders mixed up the defensive tackle competition after the draft with the addition of Jones, who has some familiarity with new DC Rob Leonard. Jones has some serious experience, especially over the last three seasons, playing in 48 games and starting 38, logging 1,309 snaps in that span.

Yes, his role has decreased over the years, but a lot remains to be determined about Las Vegas' rotation on the interior. Jones isn't a tremendous player, but he could be a nice veteran presence for what is still a fairly young group, and he could contribute as the youthful DTs find their footing.

Spencer Burford, OG (Free Agent)

Burford was brought in after the first few waves of free agency, and without much fanfare. But through OTAs and mandatory minicamp, it has become clear that he's the favorite in the clubhouse to win the starting left guard job over a panel of promising young guards in Las Vegas.

Ideally, rookie Trey Zuhn III or promising second-year player Caleb Rogers beats out Burford. But if neither is ready to handle starting duties, then Burford is a solid and cheap veteran who can hold it down in the meantime. He knows Klint Kubiak's system well and has a bit of experience.

Hezekiah "Zeke" Masses, CB (Round 5 NFL Draft)

The selection of Masses didn't draw quite the same reaction as picking Jermod McCoy a round earlier did, but the rookie from Cal has impressed in the early going. And if McCoy isn't healthy, then at the very least, Masses could be a nice insurance policy.

However, that would be selling Masses short. This is a young cornerback who terrorized college quarterbacks last fall with his great ball skills and sticky coverage. Picking him flew under the radar a bit, and especially if Darien Porter doesn't make a leap, the Raiders will be glad to have Masses.

Cian Slone, DE (Undrafted Free Agent)

Slone wasn't even the biggest name in Las Vegas' UDFA class after the 2026 NFL Draft, but by all accounts, he is making a name for himself. If he can put together a strong training camp, it wouldn't be all that shocking to see him sneak onto the 53-man roster in September.

Behind Maxx Crosby, the Raiders only have Kwity Paye, Malcolm Koonce and Keyron Crawford, who are either not necessarily stars or pure question marks. Upward mobility is certainly possible for him, and if he does find his way into the rotation, Las Vegas will be glad it took a chance on him this spring.

Thomas Booker IV, DT (Restricted Free Agent)

Booker IV was a solid defensive tackle for the Silver and Black in 2025 after landing in Las Vegas via trade in the preseason. With a full season under his belt with the Raiders and a chance to actually learn the system from the onset of the offseason this year, Booker IV could be even better in 2026.

Because John Spytek was bombarding the fans with major signings at the beginning of free agency, bringing Booker IV back as a restricted free agent slipped through the cracks. But when he starts really contributing, which I think he will, then fans will look back on this underrated move admirably.