5 winners and 2 losers from Raiders' momentous first week of training camp

With the first week of training camp now complete for the Las Vegas Raiders, the roster is starting to take shape ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Klint Kubiak's team has a long way to go, but the first few sessions before padded practices were still momentous for the Silver and Black.

So many new faces with new numbers are in the building that it'll make the fanbase's collective head spin. But so much new blood was needed after the disaster that was last season under Pete Carroll and Co. This new-look team is already showing great strides in the early going, a very positive omen.

But not everyone has enjoyed the success or the opportunities that they expected heading into camp. After the first four practices, here are the five biggest winners, as well as three losers, if there is such a thing, so early in the preseason and before the pads officially come on.

Winners and losers from Week 1 of Las Vegas Raiders 2026 training camp

Winners

Maxx Crobsy

Crosby not only looks like himself this summer, but perhaps a better version. Even with an improved offensive line, Crosby is making life difficult on the Raiders' offense and dominating his matchup both against the run and pass. He is back, folks, and with a vengeance.

Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza put together a solid trio of practices before taking some lumps on Sunday. But overall, the rookie signal-caller, who was promoted to the second-team offense, has been moving in the right direction in the early going. He'll need to bounce back, though, and keep stacking days to start.

Zeke Masses

Masses has arguably been the talk of training camp thus far, as the fifth-round rookie has taken reps with the first-team defense in every practice. That alone is enough to call him a winner, but he is playing well to keep himself in the rotation as well.

Tonka Hemingway

Hemingway has continued to build on a solid end to his rookie campaign, rotating in with the 1s on the defensive interior. According to reports, he has made plays both in the run game and against the pass, even batting down a Kirk Cousins throw. He might just break out this year.

Brock Bowers

It seems like a new report surfaces every day about just how dominant Bowers has been. The third-year pro is really taking to Kubiak's offense well and making life difficult for a much-improved Las Vegas defense and secondary, flashing his versatility and ability to do it all.

Losers

DJ Glaze

Glaze has apparently struggled mightily against the Raiders' defensive line, chiefly Crosby, during training camp. After a rough sophomore season, fans were hoping that he would take a step forward this offseason, but it appears he is picking back up where he left off.

WR Room

Las Vegas' receiver corps hasn't impressed in the early going. Whether this has come in the form of drops or a general lack of positive impact, the Raiders need to see a lot more from their young group if they want to feel good about the offense heading into the season.