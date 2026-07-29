Raiders 2026 training camp tracker: Latest updates, news, injuries, rumors, and more

Training camp has finally arrived for the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2026 NFL season, and these few weeks should be jam-packed with information about how the new-look team is faring after John Spytek and Klint Kubiak completely re-tooled the roster this offseason.
Between the excitement of a new leader, learning more about a plethora of new faces and several intense battles set to take place, the Silver and Black should keep Raider Nation wildly entertained through the end of summer before the real thing starts in mid-September.
If you want live and up-to-date information and analysis on all the happenings in Las Vegas this preseason, then we have you covered here for the duration. Bookmark this page and check back every day for continuous news and updates. This is your one-stop shop for Raiders training camp.
- Raiders training camp snapshot
- Top lessons learned from Raiders training camp so far
- Injury updates
- Latest practice updates
- What Kirk Cousins is saying
- What Fernando Mendoza is saying
- What Klint Kubiak is saying
- What John Spytek is saying
- This week's practice schedule
- Updated Raiders 91-man roster
Last updated: Wednesday, July 29, 5:00 a.m. PT
Raiders training camp snapshot
- Next open practice: Sunday, August 2
- Open practices remaining: 5
- Next preseason game: Thursday, August 13, 5 p.m. PT (vs Arizona Cardinals)
Top lessons learned from Raiders training camp so far
Injury updates
Maxx Crosby
Maxx Crosby said before training camp that he would be limited in the early going. But Klint Kubiak told reporters on July 28 that Crosby would "get all the reps [on the first day of practice] with the 1s.M
Jermod McCoy
McCoy missed a good portion of the offseason program, but John Spytek noted that the Raiders will have no players on the PUP or NFI lists to start camp. Kubiak said on July 28 that the goal for McCoy is to "get him reps early" and "see how he responds in his recovery" while being smart with him.
Nakobe Dean
Dean did not participate in OTAs or mandatory minicamp, but it appears that he has no restrictions for training camp. Spytek said that Las Vegas will have "91 guys on the grass," so that means that Dean should be available. In what capacity remains to be seen.
Latest practice updates
Practice updates from Wednesday, July 29
What Kirk Cousins is saying
What Fernando Mendoza is saying
What Klint Kubiak is saying
"Everyone's going to be practicing tomorrow." - Klint Kubiak before camp on July 28.
Read more about the perfect moral and health updates that Klint Kubiak and John Spytek provided before camp.
"When we go out to practice tomorrow, Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback. He's the guy. And he's gonna get a ton of reps. And he deserves it because he's played really good football. But I want Fernando and I want Aidan to push him." - Klint Kubiak before camp on July 28
Read more about what Klint Kubiak's pre-training camp quote means for the quarterback battle between Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza.
What John Spytek is saying
This week's practice schedule
- Wednesday, July 29: Closed Practice (7:30 a.m. CT)
- Thursday, July 30: Closed Practice (7:30 a.m. CT)
- Friday, July 31: Closed Practice (7:30 a.m. CT)
- Sunday, August 2: Open Practice (7:30 a.m. CT)
Updated Raiders 91-man roster
QB: Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza, Aidan O'Connell, Jacob Clark
RB: Ashton Jeanty, Mike Washington Jr., Dylan Laube, Roman Hemby, Chris Collier
FB: Connor Heyward, Patrick Gurd
WR: Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton Jr., Malik Benson, Dareke Young, Shedrick Jackson, Deven Thompkins, Brandon Johnson, Chase Roberts, E.J. Williams, Phillip Dorsett II
TE: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas, Carter Runyon, Albert Okwuegbunam
OT: Kolton Miller, DJ Glaze, Charles Grant, Isaiah Jatta, Dalton Wagner, Kamar Missouri, Niklas Henning
IOL: Spencer Burford, Tyler Linderbaum, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Caleb Rogers, Trey Zuhn III, Jordan Meredith, Will Putnam, Atonio Mafi, Justin Pickett
DL: Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu, Thomas Booker IV, Tonka Hemingway, JJ Pegues, Benito Jones, Brandon Cleveland, Treven Ma'ae, Gary Smith III
EDGE: Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye, Malcolm Koonce, Keyron Crawford, Cian Slone, Brennan Jackson, Jahfari Harvey, Patrick Johnson
LB: Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, Cody Lindenberg, Tommy Eichenberg, Segun Olubi, Cameron McGrone, Xavian Sorey Jr., Buddy Johnson
CB: Eric Stokes, Taron Johnson, Darien Porter, Jermod McCoy, Hezekiah Masses, Decamerion Richardson, Greedy Vance Jr., Caleb Offord, Chigozie Anusiem
SAF: Jeremy Chinn, Treydan Stukes, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Dalton Johnson, Tristin McCollum, Tanner Wall, Devin Lafayette, Devyn Perkins
ST: A.J. Cole, Matt Gay, Kansei Matsuzawa, Tyler Duzansky, Alex Ward
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