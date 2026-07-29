Raiders 2026 training camp tracker: Latest updates, news, injuries, rumors, and more

Training camp has finally arrived for the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2026 NFL season, and these few weeks should be jam-packed with information about how the new-look team is faring after John Spytek and Klint Kubiak completely re-tooled the roster this offseason.

Between the excitement of a new leader, learning more about a plethora of new faces and several intense battles set to take place, the Silver and Black should keep Raider Nation wildly entertained through the end of summer before the real thing starts in mid-September.

If you want live and up-to-date information and analysis on all the happenings in Las Vegas this preseason, then we have you covered here for the duration. Bookmark this page and check back every day for continuous news and updates. This is your one-stop shop for Raiders training camp.

Last updated: Wednesday, July 29, 5:00 a.m. PT

Raiders training camp snapshot

Next open practice: Sunday, August 2

Sunday, August 2 Open practices remaining: 5

5 Next preseason game: Thursday, August 13, 5 p.m. PT (vs Arizona Cardinals)

Top lessons learned from Raiders training camp so far

Injury updates

Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby said before training camp that he would be limited in the early going. But Klint Kubiak told reporters on July 28 that Crosby would "get all the reps [on the first day of practice] with the 1s.M

Jermod McCoy

McCoy missed a good portion of the offseason program, but John Spytek noted that the Raiders will have no players on the PUP or NFI lists to start camp. Kubiak said on July 28 that the goal for McCoy is to "get him reps early" and "see how he responds in his recovery" while being smart with him.

Nakobe Dean

Dean did not participate in OTAs or mandatory minicamp, but it appears that he has no restrictions for training camp. Spytek said that Las Vegas will have "91 guys on the grass," so that means that Dean should be available. In what capacity remains to be seen.

Latest practice updates

Practice updates from Wednesday, July 29

What Kirk Cousins is saying

What Fernando Mendoza is saying

What Klint Kubiak is saying

"Everyone's going to be practicing tomorrow." - Klint Kubiak before camp on July 28.

Read more about the perfect moral and health updates that Klint Kubiak and John Spytek provided before camp.

"When we go out to practice tomorrow, Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback. He's the guy. And he's gonna get a ton of reps. And he deserves it because he's played really good football. But I want Fernando and I want Aidan to push him." - Klint Kubiak before camp on July 28

Read more about what Klint Kubiak's pre-training camp quote means for the quarterback battle between Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza.

What John Spytek is saying

This week's practice schedule

Wednesday, July 29: Closed Practice (7:30 a.m. CT)

Closed Practice (7:30 a.m. CT) Thursday, July 30: Closed Practice (7:30 a.m. CT)

Closed Practice (7:30 a.m. CT) Friday, July 31: Closed Practice (7:30 a.m. CT)

Closed Practice (7:30 a.m. CT) Sunday, August 2: Open Practice (7:30 a.m. CT)

Updated Raiders 91-man roster

QB: Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza, Aidan O'Connell, Jacob Clark

RB: Ashton Jeanty, Mike Washington Jr., Dylan Laube, Roman Hemby, Chris Collier

FB: Connor Heyward, Patrick Gurd

WR: Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton Jr., Malik Benson, Dareke Young, Shedrick Jackson, Deven Thompkins, Brandon Johnson, Chase Roberts, E.J. Williams, Phillip Dorsett II

TE: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas, Carter Runyon, Albert Okwuegbunam

OT: Kolton Miller, DJ Glaze, Charles Grant, Isaiah Jatta, Dalton Wagner, Kamar Missouri, Niklas Henning

IOL: Spencer Burford, Tyler Linderbaum, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Caleb Rogers, Trey Zuhn III, Jordan Meredith, Will Putnam, Atonio Mafi, Justin Pickett

DL: Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu, Thomas Booker IV, Tonka Hemingway, JJ Pegues, Benito Jones, Brandon Cleveland, Treven Ma'ae, Gary Smith III

EDGE: Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye, Malcolm Koonce, Keyron Crawford, Cian Slone, Brennan Jackson, Jahfari Harvey, Patrick Johnson

LB: Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, Cody Lindenberg, Tommy Eichenberg, Segun Olubi, Cameron McGrone, Xavian Sorey Jr., Buddy Johnson

CB: Eric Stokes, Taron Johnson, Darien Porter, Jermod McCoy, Hezekiah Masses, Decamerion Richardson, Greedy Vance Jr., Caleb Offord, Chigozie Anusiem

SAF: Jeremy Chinn, Treydan Stukes, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Dalton Johnson, Tristin McCollum, Tanner Wall, Devin Lafayette, Devyn Perkins

ST: A.J. Cole, Matt Gay, Kansei Matsuzawa, Tyler Duzansky, Alex Ward