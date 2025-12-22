7 losers (and 3 winners) from Raiders' nail biting loss to Texans

Things could have been a lot worse for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. They took on a red-hot Houston Texans team, owners of the league's best defense during the 2025 NFL season, and put up a good fight on the road.

Not only that, but several young players had strong outings for the Silver and Black, making this a moral victory, if there ever is such a thing in the NFL. However, in a loss, there is always more good than bad. Here are the winners and losers from the Raiders' 23-21 loss.

Winners and losers from Raiders' suspensful loss to Texans

Winners

1. Ashton Jeanty

How can you not start the list with this guy? More important than his 188 yards of offense and two touchdowns was that he had two explosive plays of over 50 yards, both of which went for scores. He forced an unbelievable 14 tackles, gashing the NFL's mightiest defense on their home turf.

2. Patrick Graham and the defense

Graham's unit came to play on Sunday. They had Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in shambles and gave up just 16 points all game. They didn't necessarily come through at the end or force any turnovers, but they more than did their part to pull off an upset victory.

3. Eric Stokes

Stokes got tested a lot against a strong Houston receiving corps, and he more than held his own. He was targeted five times and only gave up one catch for seven yards. Stokes also had a pass deflection and three tackles, effectively locking down his side of the field.

Losers

1. Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Johnson has played very well for the Raiders since his return from injury. But he was responsible for two big plays by the Texans' offense, as he got juked on a slant, missed a punch-out attempt on Nick Chubb's big run, and he had a 23-yard pass interference call. Not his best day at the office.

2. Stone Forsythe

Forsythe got pummeled on a handful of reps against Houston's defensive line, including one where he got simply tossed on his back. He gave up one sack and three hurries for a grand total of four pressures on Sunday. It should be time for Charles Grant if Kolton Miller doesn't return next week.

3. DJ Glaze

Glaze continued his troubling downward trend in Week 16, as he struggled once again opposite Forsythe. Glaze, too, got worked on several reps by the Texans' front, giving up a sack and two hurries, totaling three pressures. He needs to be a lot better, or his job security will soon be in serious danger.

4. Geno Smith

Smith played a lot better against Houston than he has lately. But he still threw a game-altering pick-six, took three sacks and ran out of bounds for a loss of several yards instead of just throwing the ball away. Again, this was a much-improved showing. But it was far from good.

5. Jeremy Chinn

Chinn uncharacteristically struggled against the Texans. While he ended up near the team lead with seven tackles, as he always does, he also missed two tackles in Week 16 and gave up four receptions on four targets, including a few on key third downs.

6. Raiders' pass rush

Las Vegas' pass rush, especially outside of Maxx Crosby, has been a massive issue all season. Sunday was no exception. The Raiders recorded zero sacks and just four quarterback hits against one of the worst offensive lines in the entire league.

7. Discipline

After a brutal 13-penalty showing in Week 12, Las Vegas cleaned up its issues. They were penalized just 10 times in the last three weeks combined. Those problems reared their ugly head again against Houston, however, as they were whistled nine times for 85 yards. Several of those came at key points.