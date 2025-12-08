7 losers (and 3 winners) from Raiders' second uneventful loss to Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders dropped to 2-11 during the 2025 NFL season after Week 14's loss to the Denver Broncos. Just like the last time these two teams faced off, it was an uneventful game. This time, the Broncos led wire to wire, and there were no theatrics at the end, just one big play.

Despite extending their losing streak to seven games, there were actually a handful of very promising positives on Sunday for the Raiders. In a defeat, however, there is always more bad than good, so let's take a look at the winners and losers from Las Vegas' second loss of the year to Denver.

Winners and losers from Raiders second loss to Broncos

Winners

1. Jack Bech

Bech had the best game of his young career, as he led the team with both six catches and 50 receiving yards. He caught all six of his targets, which included a big fourth-down conversion and a handful of difficult grabs. The player the Raiders drafted Bech to be is finally showing up.

2. Caleb Rogers

Rogers played the entire game at right guard for Las Vegas, and he was quiet, which is a good thing for an offensive lineman. He did not give up a sack, and he relinquished just three pressures on 37 pass-blocking snaps, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Others charted him at zero pressures.

3. Jeremy Chinn

Chinn was everywhere for the Raiders' defense once again, recording 11 tackles, seven of which were solo. He also had a big sack on Bo Nix, two quarterback hits and a whopping five run stops, according to Pro Football Focus, while giving up just 22 receiving yards in 41 coverage snaps.

Losers

1. Special teams

Obviously, the Broncos' punt return for a touchdown was the difference in the game. The special teams unit missed six tackles, which included a key one by Decamerion Richardson on the aforementioned return for a touchdown. Clearly, Tom McMahon wasn't the problem.

2. Geno Smith

It's hard to pile onto a guy when he's injured, but Smith earned a spot on this list with his play through three quarters. He tallied just 116 yards and a touchdown while also taking three sacks, in large part because he simply refused to get rid of the ball quickly after the opening drive.

3. Patrick Graham

Graham's unit gave up just 24 points, which would theoretically give an NFL team a chance to win. But the problem was that the Raiders' defense gave up a long, sustained drive on every possession but one, as the Broncos only punted one time all game. Denver had its way with Las Vegas' defense.

4. Greg Olson

Olson had a masterful first drive, as he dialed up incredible play after incredible play for Smith and the offense, slicing through the Broncos' defense. But the offense completely faltered after that, failing to get anything except when Denver went into a prevent defense.

5. Devin White

White had 19 tackles, which looks impressive on the surface. But according to Pro Football Focus, White was targeted 10 times and gave up 10 catches for 63 yards. That would explain the high tackle count. He also had between four and two missed tackles, depending on the source of information.

6. Offensive line

This group wasn't as glaringly bad as in recent weeks, but they still gave up four total sacks and the Raiders failed to establish the run at all, mustering just 40 yards on 12 carries, which is 3.3 yards per rush. Yes, the Broncos have a great defensive line, but Las Vegas still needs to be way better here.

7. Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty didn't get involved much in the game plan on Sunday, as he had just 12 total touches for 38 yards. It's not his fault that the pieces around him can't help him out, but it was a low-production day for the rookie, and certainly an outing to forget.