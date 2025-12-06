Dianna Russini just dropped a brutal update on Pete Carroll's Raiders future

It should come as no surprise that Pete Carroll's job security with the Las Vegas Raiders is iffy, at best. After all, the team is just 2-10, destined to be winless in the AFC West for the second-straight season, and they've been blown out in seven of their 10 losses. Two coordinators have been fired.

Things are a mess.

While some fans are in the camp of letting Carroll remain in Las Vegas, simply for continuity's sake, a majority of Raider Nation is prepared to pull the plug on the Carroll experiment after 12 games. He's 74 years old already, and the future outlook is bleak, so there's not a big argument to the contrary.

Owner Mark Davis is known to be a bit impatient, as evidenced by the fact that the Silver and Black have already had five head coaches and five general managers since moving to Las Vegas in 2020. But there are also key reasons that Carroll may be out the door, as presented by a credible reporter.

Dianna Russini is painting a bleak picture for Pete Carroll in Las Vegas

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, things seem to be falling apart just as much behind closed doors for the Raiders as they are on the field. On Saturday, she wrote a piece about the state of things in Sin City, and it's a brutal update for Carroll's future with the team.

Earlier this week, Russini reportedly asked a current Raiders player if he felt good about the future of the team, given the fact that they are 2-10 and in a distant last place in the division.

“I really don’t know what the plan is. I don’t think anyone knows,” that player said.

Yikes. Losing games is certainly one thing; that happens frequently in the NFL. But seemingly losing the locker room is another, and that weighs astronomically more than a lopsided result or a disgruntled fan base. A current player saying something like this is bad, bad news for Carroll.

Last week, former head coach Antonio Pierce blasted the team, stating that it may take decades to fix the Raiders' organization, and that the finger may eventually need to be pointed at Mark Davis. Russini reported that a current Raiders staff member told her, "It’s hard to argue with him."

Once again, yikes. It's hard to imagine that a head coach keeps his job when current players are unclear of the franchise's direction, and current staff members are so down in the dumps that they are agreeing with Pierce's wicked assessment.

Then, without sugarcoating it or forcing fans to read between the lines, Russini stated clearly that Carroll's job is in jeopardy.

"Many around the league — and even some inside the building — are wondering if Carroll will survive this season," Russini wrote.

Based on the picture she painted, it's not looking good for the veteran coach. Things better change drastically for the Raiders in the final five games of the 2025 NFL season, or it may be back to square one for the organization again this offseason.