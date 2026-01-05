7 winners (and 3 losers) from the Raiders' gratifying finale vs. Chiefs

What a perfect way for the 2025 NFL season to end for the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only did they lock up the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft before kickoff, but they took down the Kansas City Chiefs. This was their first AFC West win since 2023, and their first home win against the Chiefs since 2017.

It certainly wasn't pretty, as neither Las Vegas nor Kansas City scored a touchdown during the game, which was full of backups. But, for the first time since mid-October, the Raiders are celebrating in the locker room. Here are the winners and losers from the team's triumph in the season finale.

Winners and losers from Raiders' triumph in season finale vs. Chiefs

Losers

1. Kenny Pickett

Pickett and Aidan O'Connell were supposed to rotate in this game, but after a rough start from the former, the latter played the rest of the game. Pickett finished 1-for-4 for 3 yards and an interception while taking two sacks in just one quarter of play.

2. Tyler Lockett

Lockett was targeted five times on Sunday afternoon and hauled in just one catch. He dropped two passes that he should have caught, one of which almost led to an interception. This was likely the final time that Lockett suited up for the Silver and Black, and it was a bad game to end on.

3. Special teams

Yes, the Raiders' special teams scored 12 of the team's 14 points against the Chiefs. But Alex Bachman and Dylan Laube both fumbled on returns, and Las Vegas had an ill-advised fake punt that they did not convert on.

Winners

1. Daniel Carlson

Speaking of scoring, Carlson absolutely lit it up for the Raiders. He made all four of his field goal attempts, including a 60-yarder to win it, which was his career-long by three yards. Suddenly, it feels like he's got a shot to be back in Las Vegas next year. If not, what a way to end his Raiders career.

2. Tyree Wilson

Wilson was a man possessed against Kansas City, as he recorded a team-leading 6 tackles, 5 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 4 hurries, 2 forced fumbles and a safety. The box score often lies, but this is not one of those instances. What an absolute game by Wilson.

3. Tonka Hemingway

Hemingway played like his hair was on fire as well on Sunday, as the rookie made the most of a full workload. He recorded 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss and 3 quarterback hits, and he had a handful of great run stops. What a building block for the first-year player.

4. Thomas Booker IV

Booker also played like a madman in the season finale, as he notched five pressures, which included three quarterback hits and two hurries. He also batted two passes down at the line of scrimmage, making his presence known in a variety of ways.

5. Charles Grant

Grant actually got a crack at playing left tackle for the first time in his inaugural NFL campaign, and he firmly looked like he belonged. He only gave up one pressure in the entire contest, so he has cemented himself in the conversation as the starter at right tackle heading into the offseason.

6. Patrick Graham & Rob Leonard

Graham had his unit ready to go on Sunday, and Leonard, in particular, had the defensive line humming. 8 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits and 2 takeaways. Need I say more? This group saved their best showing for last, and both of these coaches should be coveted this offseason.

7. Pete Carroll

I've got to hand it to Carroll: The team played hard for him in Week 18, with absolutely nothing on the line but pride. Does that mean he should be back next year? Absolutely not. But this win didn't ruin their bid for the No. 1 pick, and it may propel the Raiders in the right direction for next year.

This was likely his last game as a head coach, and this season didn't go the way that he or anyone wanted, but Sunday was a high note to end on, and he deserves to go out with a win. And thank you, Pete, for the top pick next April. You may have unintentionally changed the franchise forever.