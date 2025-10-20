9 losers and 1 winner from Raiders' humiliating loss to Chiefs

Things have somehow hit an even lower point for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2025 NFL season. The fan base did not even know this was possible, but a 31-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 has spoiled the hopes of even the most optimistic members of Raider Nation.

Las Vegas' Week 8 bye could not be coming at a more fortuitious time, as major reflections and changes are needed for this franchise, top to bottom. In the meantime, let's take a look the list of losers and our lone winner for the humiliating contest that took place at Arrowhead Stadium.

Winners and losers from Raiders' Week 7 loss to Chiefs

Losers

1. Pete Carroll

When every facet of the game struggles and each individual group gets beaten to a pulp while looking wildly prepared from the game's onset, that is a coaching issue. Carroll's hot seat should be scorching, and Raider Nation deserves accountability from their leader during the bye week.

2. Geno Smith

In a way, this game was an improvement for Smith, as he did not turn the ball over. Sadly, that is a low bar to clear, and the veteran quarterback still finished with just 67 passing yards on Sunday. He's just not seeing the field well or creating any plays for the offense.

3. Chip Kelly

Kelly's offense gained three first downs and ran just 30 plays for a total of 95 yards. That pretty much tells the story. Ashton Jeanty only getting six carries against a poor run defense was certainly a puzzling choice as well from the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL.

4. Offensive line

Although Smith played a terrible game, the offensive line didn't exactly help him out, and Jeanty had a rough day finding any lanes to run as well. Stone Forsythe also had a personal foul, and both Jackson Powers-Johnson and Alex Cappa were whistled for holds.

5. Patrick Graham

For as much as Graham has done with so little this season, and for all the times that he and his group have bailed out the Raiders' offense in 2025, the defense was non-existent on Sunday. The Chiefs gashed the Las Vegas defense and Graham and Co. had zero answers.

RELATED: Raiders can't help but feel like they missed out on a star in the 2023 draft

6. Linebacker group

Elandon Roberts and Devin White combined for 34 tackles against Kansas City. While that may seem like a good thing, it is actually a product of how frequently their coverage assignment caught a pass against them. The two gave up 10 catches on 11 targets for 119 yards in less than three quarters.

7. Defensive line

It was certainly tough sledding for this unit without Maxx Crosby and Adam Butler, but Patrick Mahomes never felt an ounce of pressure from this group. Kansas City stacked up 157 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well, making for a brutal all-around effort.

8. Secondary

Andy Reid put the Raiders' defensive backfield in a blender, as Mahomes had his choice of wide open receivers to choose from on nearly every down. Between dropped interceptions and not falling on forced fumbles, the unit couldn't even capitalize on the Chiefs' rare mistakes and get a takeaway.

9. Mark Davis

Ah, yes. They say that the fish rots from the head down, and perhaps that is what has occurred for the Silver and Black over the last decade or more. Sunday's game was so deflating that Raider Nation already wants to start over again, and it's Week 7. This is an organizational failure, year after year.

Winner

1. A.J. Cole

Cole absolutely brought it on Sunday, as his six punts amassed 283 yards. This inlcuded three downed inside the 20-yard line and one 63-yard boot. Las Vegas' offensive ineptitude may catapult him into All-Pro status once again. Silver lining!