9 losers (and 1 winner) from Raiders' mortifying loss to Eagles

It just can't get any lower than this for the Las Vegas Raiders, can it? However, Raider Nation has made a fool of itself time and time again, not just during the 2025 NFL season, thinking that things cannot possibly get worse, only for them to, indeed, get worse.

Sunday's throttling at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles was just the latest example of how far Las Vegas is from even being a competitive professional football team. Here are the losers from the team's 31-0 defeat, and one winner that we were able to scrape up, even if it may be fleeting.

Winners and losers from Raiders' embarrassing loss to Eagles

Winners

1. NFL Draft position

Yay! The Raiders didn't screw up their draft position! What a high bar to clear! They sit at No. 2 in the draft order, but they'll play and certainly lose to the New York Giants in Week 17, who hold the No. 1 pick. Some games around the NFL also went their way, helping close the strength of schedule gap. Fans are expecting them to screw this up, but as it stands now, their odds are as high as anyone.

Losers

1. Patrick Graham

Graham's defense got walked down on nearly every possession, even against the Eagles' backups in the fourth quarter. Greg Olsen lambasted Patrick Graham and his unit several times on the broadcast, as they gave up 31 points, had no takeaways, allowed 10-for-13 on third down and 5.9 yards per play.

2. Devin White

White continues to get picked on by opposing offenses, especially in the passing game. White also failed to set the edge on numerous key plays in Week 15, prompting Maxx Crosby to bast the veteran for his failures. White shouldn't be an NFL starting linebacker, yet he plays every snap.

3. Darien Porter

Porter had a rough day at the office, but that's okay. He was a rookie going up against A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, after all. But he is still a loser today for the touchdown and all the yards that he gave up, as well as a bad pass interference call near the goal line. He'll learn from this and improve.

4. Caleb Rogers

Rogers also had his worst showing, as Eagles veteran defensive lineman Brandon Graham had his way with the rookie guard. He held his own on a handful of reps, but he was getting pushed back into Kenny Pickett frequently on Sunday. He, too, will be better for this experience against a great player.

5. Tre Tucker

Tucker was targeted just three times in Philadelphia and wasn't able to haul in a single pass. Tucker finished with goose eggs in the box score for the first time since Week 6 of the 2024 season. The circumstances are just awful, but Tucker has disappeared a bit in the latter half of the campaign.

6. Kenny Pickett

Pickett was fighting for his life back there in the pocket, but the results still weren't great. It's hardly his fault, but he had a net 29 passing yards, a 6.1 QBR and a 47.9 quarterback rating. Pickett also had an ill-advised interception, which hurt his case here. But he was far from the team's biggest issue.

7. Offensive line

Brennan Carroll's group is the epitome of what we talked about in the intro. Things can always get worse. The Raiders' offense ran just 38 total plays but this unit gave up four sacks. Las Vegas' offense managed just 46 rushing yards. It's a wonder what they do at practice or talk about in meetings.

8. Greg Olson

Olson hasn't been dealt the best hand, but he's not getting off the hook for the Raiders mustering just 75 yards of offense. 75. Their 1.79 yards per play were the fewest on record, so, this might have been the worst offensive performance ever. Fans have to be glad they made that OC change! Or not.

9. Pete Carroll

What is there to be said about Carroll that isn't just glaringly obvious when watching the game? Gross incompetence has defined this team all season, and Week 15 was just another extreme example. Carroll had to have sealed his fate on Sunday. That's all Raider Nation is holding onto at this point.