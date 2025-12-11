Raiders could ditch Pete Carroll for this NFL Coach of the Year if he's fired

Barring a four-game win streak to end the 2025 NFL season that actually instills a sense of hope into the organization's leadership and the fan base, the Las Vegas Raiders will be better off hitting the reset button once again this offseason and parting ways with head coach Pete Carroll.

Carroll just isn't the right coach for this version of the Raiders, as at 74 years old, he simply doesn't have the time to endure a multi-year rebuild. Through both his actions and his words, he isn't too concerned with building for the future anyway, and he's not winning right now. So what is he doing?

Well, hopefully, he continues to play the team's young players whether or not the veterans are injured, and ideally, he is positioning Las Vegas for the No. 1 pick in the draft. That would go a long way in making this potential job opening attractive for the next leader of the Silver and Black.

Raiders could pursue Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski if he's fired

While most of the proposed candidates for the Raiders' currently non-existent head coach opening have been promising, young up-and-comers or retreads with years and years of experience, the fan base may have overlooked one feasible option that would present an upgrade.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, despite being a two-time winner of the NFL Coach of the Year Award since taking over in 2020, has fallen on hard times with the Browns. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler seems to think that his future in Cleveland may be in doubt.

"Kevin Stefanski's future comes up often in my conversations with people in the league due to the Browns' 6-23 record the past two seasons. Another reason his name comes up: Several executives and coaches I've spoken to believe he'd be a prime candidate for a head coaching job elsewhere should Cleveland move on after the season. 'He's a good coach, experienced, two-time Coach of the Year -- Cleveland is a hard place to win,' an AFC executive said. 'He might need a fresh start elsewhere.'" Fowler wrote.

Fowler also believes that, because this year's pool of head coaching candidates is not nearly as enticing as in previous years, Stefanski could immediately pursue another head coaching opportunity if he and Cleveland go their separate ways.

This was written before the Browns lost to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, so surely the whispers about the Browns moving on from Stefanski have turned into actual conversations. A few more losses and they might turn into screams.

There is not a clear-cut guy this year for the Raiders like there was with Ben Johnson last year, so the organization should do its due dilligence. Plus, Las Vegas could do a lot worse than Stefanski, who despite being 6-24 in the last two seasons, has actually won a playoff game in the last two decades.

Stefanski has been dealt a rough hand in Cleveland, as the Deshaun Watson trade debacle crippled that franchise much worse than any move that the Raiders have made in recent memory. The fact that Stefanski has even had two winning seasons and four near or above .500 since 2020 is a miracle.

One of the only places in the NFL that is harder to win for a coach than Las Vegas is Cleveland. The Browns have all of the organizational dysfunction that the Raiders currently do, but without the mystique, illustrious history and allure that the Silver and Black have.

Yes, Stefanski has come under a lot of fire for how he has handled the Shedeur Sanders situation this season, but he was put in a no-win situation with the Browns' quarterback room. General manager Andrew Berry certainly hasn't done Stefanski any favors.

While he comes from an offensive coaching background, his defenses in Cleveland have always been stout, so there is a chance that he would hire the right defensive coordinator. Plus, he was a college defensive back at UPenn. He also coached under great defensive minds like Mike Zimmer.

Now, is Stefanski the most exciting prospective coach? Definitely not. But don't let his gray beard fool you, Stefanski is still just 43 years old and has tons of years coaching ahead of him. That means he is younger than Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur.

If the Raiders are looking for a new coach this offseason and they don't want to hire a complete newbie, but they also want a young enough presence leading their football team, then Stefanski may be the great equalizer. He is a blend of experience and promise, so Las Vegas could do far worse.