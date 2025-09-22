9 losers and 3 winners from Raiders' embarrassing loss to Commanders

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a brutally embarrassing 41-24 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. They did so despite the Commanders not having their star quarterback or starting running back.

Pete Carroll's squad suddenly looks like they have some serious work to do if they're even going to be a competitive team in the NFL this season. While it was hard to find winners and difficult to trim down the list of losers, here is the best we could do for that abomination of a performance.

Winners and losers from Raiders' loss to Commanders

Winners

1. Tre Tucker, WR

Tucker was the obvious bright spot, with an unbelievable eight catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Granted, a portion of it came in garbage time, but he was still an absolute stud for the Raiders on Sunday, and he has all four of Las Vegas' receiving touchdowns in 2025.

2. Maxx Crosby, DE

Crosby was just about the only thing that went right for the Raiders' defense. He recorded seven tackles, including two for a loss, as well as a sack and two quarterback hits. The Commanders' offensive line held him like crazy, but Crosby still made a massive impact.

3. Ashton Jeanty, RB

Jeanty recorded a career-best 63 rushing yards and helped propel the Raiders' offense to a season-high 93 yards on the ground. He had a few promising plays where he showed a glimpse of why Las Vegas drafted him. He did this despite being hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on 11 of his 17 rushes, according to ESPN's Ryan McFadden.

Losers

1. Offensive line

As mentioned, the Raiders' offensive line was downright atrocious, once again. There really is no excuse for five non-rookies to be playing as badly as they are. Jackson Powers-Johnson was benched for an unknown reason, which did not help, as this group got their lunch eaten on every single snap. They gave up 28 pressures, 15 hurries, five unblocked pressures and five sacks. Unacceptable.

2. Chip Kelly

Kelly's group scored 24 points and did not turn the ball over, so they technically played better than last week. But Kelly's play-calling and inability to figure out a better strategy given the current state of the offensive line are simply destroying the group as a whole. Plus, putting in Zamir White and Dylan Laube in short-yardage situations instead of Jeanty is just awful decision-making.

3. Dylan Laube, RB

Speaking of Laube, he played his worst game as a Raider this season. Not only did he have a terrible pass protection rep where he let Geno Smith get clobbered, but he ran the ball three times for just two yards. He also failed to have an impactful kick return on any of his three attempts.

4. Patrick Graham and the defense

Graham's unit looked completely lost on Sunday. They knew the Commanders would rely heavily on the run with a dual-threat backup quarterback in the game, yet the group had zero answers. There were several miscommunications and intolerable missed tackles or unforced errors.

5. Special teams coverage

The special teams unit set an awful tone for the game when they gave up a 69-yard kickoff return to Deebo Samuel on the opening play. They also gave up a punt return for a touchdown, a handful of other big returns, and Luke McCaffrey might have taken one to the house as well if he hadn't slipped.

6. Isaiah Pola-Mao, S

Pola-Mao missed the tackle on the aforementioned punt return that catapulted rookie Jaylin Lane to a touchdown. He also had yet another personal foul in Week 3, which has continued to plague the defense. He and the secondary also had no answers, somehow, for Mariota.

7. Run defense

Las Vegas entered the game as one of the premier run defenses in the league, but they looked like perhaps the worst in the NFL on Sunday. They gave up 201 yards on the ground on just 32 carries, which is 6.3 yards per rush. They gave up three rushing touchdowns, including a downright embarrassing 60-yarder to Jeremy McNichols, where he just simply wanted it more.

8. Brennan Carroll

Obviously, the players on the field need to perform better. But these five starters played well last season despite far worse circumstances, and the only thing that changed was bringing in Carroll as the offensive line coach. There is an obvious person to point the finger at, and it's Brennan Carroll.

9. Raider Nation

Yes, Raider Nation is probably the biggest loser of this game. We've supported this team through the darkest of times, and there was absolutely no reason to believe that a Pete Carroll-led team would lay an egg against the Marcus Mariota-led Commanders, but here we are. The fan base deserves way better than they got on Sunday, and the new regime has a lot of work to do if they want to prove that they're different than the previous leadership tandems in Las Vegas.

