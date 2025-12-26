A Patrick Graham favorite is hanging on for dear life with the Raiders

When Pete Carroll took over for the Las Vegas Raiders, he chose to retain defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Not only was this one less new coach for the fan base to learn during yet another regime change, but it seemed to mean that a lot of Raiders defenders would stay in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately, that theory was proven incorrect quite quickly, as the Raiders had a defensive overhaul this offseason. The defensive line stayed intact, but both starting linebackers and all five starting defensive backs from last season were released, traded or not re-signed in free agency.

Among the depth pieces that remained in the secondary were Isaiah Pola-Mao, who has become a starter at safety, Kyu Blu Kelly, who started at cornerback until his Week 14 injury, Decamerion Richardson, who has not seen the field on defense, and Darnay Holmes, who has been up-and-down.

Darnay Holmes is likely on his way out the door in Las Vegas

While none of these players are really on steady ground with the franchise, Holmes, in particular, is hanging on for dear life in Las Vegas. This has been quite the fall from grace for Holmes, who is seemingly a favorite of Graham's.

Holmes was drafted by the New York Giants in 2020 when Graham was the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach, and they were together there for two years. Then, Holmes rejoined Graham with the Raiders in 2024 and has been in Las Vegas the last two years playing under him again.

However, it seems like Graham doesn't have as much control over things this year, and that has adversely affected Holmes. With his contract set to expire after the 2025 NFL season, and Graham's future in Las Vegas uncertain as well, fans may be watching Holmes' final games as a Raider.

Now, Holmes was never a key cog for the Silver and Black, but he was at least a solid contributor in 2024, especially after Week 9. He played 35 defensive snaps or more in six of the Raiders' final nine games last year. This year, however, it has been the opposite.

After beginning the campaign as the team's sole slot cornerback, Holmes has only played over 50% of the defensive snaps just once, and only twice has he played over 30%. He hasn't played double-digit snaps since all the way back in Week 7, which was before the bye.

Undrafted free agent Greedy Vance Jr. has emerged lately as a younger option at the position, and while he needs a bit more seasoning, the Raiders are clearly trying to invest in the future right now as opposed to holding onto veterans. Holmes has been a healthy scratch in three of the last four games.

With veteran safety Jeremy Chinn, who eats up a ton of the snaps in the slot, headed to Injured Reserve for the rest of the season, it will be interesting to see if and how the team chooses to employ Holmes over the last few weeks.

Unless he plays out of this world, it is hard to imagine Las Vegas bringing him back. That is especially true if Graham is gone, unless Holmes is willing to take near a league-minimum deal. These final two games may be a tryout for him for other NFL teams, as he is barely holding on with the Raiders.