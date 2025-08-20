Adam Schefter just cracked the door open for a monumental Raiders move

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense is a good bit away from being even an above-average unit in the NFL. Between losing both starting linebackers and all five starting defensive backs from last year's team, there are a lot of moving pieces for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Maxx Crosby and the defensive line are expected to do great things this season, but they can only do so much with so many question marks behind them. While they should be able to patch things together with their veteran experience at linebacker, many think they need to fortify the secondary.

While there are a handful of options out there to patch things up, another school of thought would be to bolster what is already a strength. The Cincinnati Bengals would be unlikely to trade Trey Hendrickson to Las Vegas, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is a complete wildcard.

Raiders may have window to trade for Cowboys' Micah Parsons

Star edge rusher Micah Parsons has made it known that he wants out of Dallas, and Raider Nation has to be salivating at the idea of him rushing the quarterback opposite Crosby. The price tag might be incredibly high to acquire him, but John Spytek has proven that he is willing to make big moves.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter recently spoke about Parsons and the Cowboys' fractured relationship, and he indicated that the two sides are heading for a complete divorce. This would open the window for the Raiders to swoop in and trade for him, or sign him as a free agent in 2026.

.@AdamSchefter is breaking down everything happening between the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons. He says he’s comfortable stating that Micah will NOT finish his career in Dallas — and if he does play this season there, it could be his last.



🔊📺: @UnSportsESPN with @EvCoRadio… https://t.co/zXRQIGNrHh pic.twitter.com/Orqqm1dHfh — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) August 19, 2025

Schefter did note that no teams have actually called and inquired about Parsons, but there are several monitoring the situation. Las Vegas should certainly be one of them, as they could use any and all upgrades on the defensive side of the football.

Malcolm Koonce is a bit of a question mark after missing the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL, and Tyree Wilson has yet to burst onto the scene in his NFL career. Plus, Koonce signed just a one-year deal in free agency, and Wilson only has two more years on his contract.

Given that the Raiders have some of the most cap space in the league over the next few seasons, they could swing a trade or a contract, financially speaking. The question is whether they're willing to give up the major draft capital to get him immediately.

Parsons is one of the best players in the entire NFL, so it is hard to justify not wanting a player like him on the team. Schefter's recent report certainly paints a picture of there being a possibility that he could end up in Las Vegas, but the cards will fall how they do.

