Adam Schefter's latest report gives clarity to Raiders' HC search and timeline

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of 10 NFL teams that will have a new head coach next season. Of that group, six have already made their decision, leaving the Raiders as one of the top two remaining destinations, along with the Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas has already met with 15 candidates as they continue an extensive search, which is now in its fourth week. While four of those coaches have already been hired to roles elsewhere, it remains a guessing game as to which direction the Raiders' front office is leaning.

Of the candidates interviewed, only Klint Kubiak cannot be announced as the next head coach, as the Seattle Seahawks will play in Super Bowl LX. ESPN's Adam Schefter recently provided Raiders fans with an update as to when they can expect a coach to be hired, as well as which candidate it may be.

Adam Schefter provides Raiders fans with an update on the ongoing HC decision

Raiders fans have remained patient as other teams have hired their head coaches, allowing them to get a head start on building out their staff. While Las Vegas has yet to make a decision, the latest report suggests that it could be coming soon.

ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he predicted that every remaining vacancy will be filled this week.

"I would think that we would have all these head coaching jobs filled this week. Probably sooner rather than later. I wouldn't be surprised if by Wednesday, there are no openings left."

Schefter's take is certainly interesting, considering that Kubiak can't be hired until after the Super Bowl. He later discussed the Raiders' opening specifically, leaving the Seahawks' offensive coordinator's name out when mentioning the final candidates.

"The Raiders, it looks like it could be Davis Webb, Joe Brady's there today, Brian Daboll."

The three candidates Schefter listed have been Las Vegas' most recent interviews, as they reportedly met with Daboll on Saturday, and will hold in-person interviews with him, Brady and Webb this week as well. It is unclear if those are the final three candidates for the gig.

Following Kubiak and the Seahawks' electric performance in the NFC Championship Game, in front of Tom Brady as an announcer for Fox Sports, no less, it is hard to believe that Kubiak is no longer being considered for the role.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden did list Kubiak as one of the team's finalists after news broke that Mike McDaniel had officially accepted a gig as the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator, but some of the national reporters left his name out amid an alleged push to keep him in Seattle.

Webb and Brady are the only two candidates that both ESPN reporters mentioned. The Raiders' brass has done a good job of keeping who they desire for the role a secret; however, fans should have more clarity in the coming days.

If no coaching announcement is made this week, with every other candidate free to accept an offer, it will become increasingly clear that Kubiak is the target. Either way, it appears that Las Vegas is focused on an offensive coach that can help develop projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.