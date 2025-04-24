The Las Vegas Raiders entered this offseason with no shortage of holes on their roster. New general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll were tasked with patching up the team's deficiencies, and they largely did so through the trade and free agent markets.

However, the Raiders could stand to add a bit more offensive firepower for offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to work with. They already brought in veteran quarterback Geno Smith, but outside of Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers, the options on offense could be classified as bleak.

Sincere McCormick showed promise last season, and, ideally, Raheem Mostert has a bit more gas in the tank. Both Tre Tucker and Michael Mayer have shown flashes of being solid options, but they need to make serious strides before their third year. As of right now, the offense has a lot of question marks.

AFC foe steals Raiders WR target with Pete Carroll ties on eve of NFL Draft

Due to Carroll's extensive network of connections in the NFL, several players were linked to the team this offseason. None more than wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who played in Seattle for nine years under Coach Carroll and earned three All-Pro selections during that time.

On Wednesday night, however, Lockett reported that he had reached an agreement with the Tennessee Titans for next season. He signed a one-year deal for $4 million that is worth up to $6 million, according to Ian Rapoport.

All of a sudden, Las Vegas' need for another wide receiver in the NFL Draft feels more pressing. Lockett seemed like a surefire option for the Raiders after the draft was over, but the Titans swooped in late on Wednesday evening.

Las Vegas won't target a wideout in the first round because of this development, but this could urge them to dip their toes in the water on Day 2. Several great prospects are set to be available in the middle rounds, and the Raiders could greatly benefit from taking one.

Lockett is far from the player that he was in the mid-2010s when he earned three-straight All-Pro appearances, but he is still a solid pass-catcher, as evidenced by his 49 catches for 600 yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

The sky is not falling by any means, but most in league circles and a good portion of Raider Nation felt like a deal between Lockett and the Raiders was inevitable. Things change fast in the NFL, however, and it's on to the next for the Silver and Black.