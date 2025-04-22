The Las Vegas Raiders entered this offseason with some of the most glaring needs in the entire league. However, general manager John Spytek found a solution at quarterback with the acquisition of Geno Smith, and the massive chasm at running back is expected to be addressed in the NFL Draft.

Smith already has several great options to throw to, like wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers, but the Raiders could greatly benefit from adding more offensive firepower. Many believe that a speedy wideout is the missing piece to fully unlock the potential of the offense.

Spytek was patient in the free agent market and seemingly did not like any of the options that were presented to him. While the NFL Draft is certainly an opportunity to search for a field-stretching receiver, Las Vegas may have a budding star fall right into their lap.

Star WR for Geno Smith falls into Raiders' lap at the perfect time

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer provided an in-depth look at each NFL team with the Draft just days away. He reported that Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, a former first-round pick by the franchise, may be on the move come draft weekend.

"Receiver’s another spot to consider," wrote Breer. "With a fifth-year option decision coming on Jameson Williams, and some in NFL circles believing he could be traded."

If Williams is being shopped by the Lions, then the Raiders need to be the first team picking up the phone. Between his speed, route-running versatility and pure ability after the catch, this home run hitter would be the perfect fit for offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's offense.

Related: Insider all but reveals Hunter Renfrow's Raiders fate before NFL Draft

The former Alabama wideout converted 69 touches last year into 1,062 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns. Acquiring a player of his caliber would not be a cheap endeavor, but at the right price, Las Vegas should pounce at the opportunity to land Williams. A potential trade package could look something like this:

Williams is the perfect complement to both Meyers and Bowers, who make their money in the middle of the field. If Williams can draw attention from safeties and open up routes underneath for this duo, the offense would work beautifully. He'd also catch a deep shot or two from Smith every game and can take the occasional end-around for a first down.

While some would say that he has a checkered past and the team should steer clear, Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll have ample experience in the NFL and have one of the strongest vetting processes in the league. If the team were to acquire him, the fan base should not worry about anything off the field, and they should get excited about what's to come on Sundays.