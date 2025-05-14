New general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll have wasted no time this offseason making their mark on the Las Vegas Raiders' roster.

After massive personnel turnover during free agency, the franchise selected a record 11 players in the 2025 NFL Draft. They also added 15 undrafted free agents and a few veterans, which pushed the roster to near capacity.

On Monday, the team had to release several players to make room for the new blood. Las Vegas parted ways with linebacker Amari Burney and defensive tackle Matthew Butler, both of whom were drafted in late rounds by former general manager Dave Ziegler.

AFC foes waste no time scooping up pair of former Raiders draft picks

Burney and Butler are both young enough that they were waived, which means that other NFL teams had the opportunity to claim them on Tuesday. The Miami Dolphins claimed Butler, and theTennessee Titans were awarded Amari Burney.

This means that both of these former Raiders will remain in the AFC. In fact, Las Vegas plays against the Titans this year, which means that Burney could face off against his old team at some point.

While Butler's release was somewhat expected given the depth and new additions to the defensive tackle room, Burney being waived was a bit of a surprise. The linebacker room is currently wide open in Las Vegas, and many felt that he was going to be given a chance to compete for a starting role.

During his two-year stint with the Silver and Black, Burney played in 24 games, including all 17 last season. While he was a fixture on special teams, he also played 101 snaps on defense in 2024. He finished his tenure with 32 tackles, including three for a loss and 1.0 sacks.

Butler spent three years with the Raiders, but he only played in 15 career games. He totaled just over 200 snaps between defense and special teams, recording 15 tackles and a quarterback hit.

The release of these players is disappointing as they did not pan out for Las Vegas, but it is also a reminder that a new era is here for the Raiders. It is an exciting time to be a fan of the Silver and Black, but the fan base needs to prepare to learn many new names this season.