The Las Vegas Raiders and their fan base have been learning lots of new names this offseason. That started with a leadership change, as owner Mark Davis brought in Pete Carroll and John Spytek to be the team's next head coach and general manager.

These two have completely rebuilt the roster this offseason, letting several of the team's best defenders go in favor of cheap veterans and young talents on rookie contracts. One of the most heartbreaking moves from the new regime was allowing linebacker Robert Spillane to walk in free agency.

Spytek mitigated this by signing a familiar face in Devin White. Although he is likely past his prime, he was once considered among the best in the league and he had a clear path to starting because the Raiders' linebacker room was a barren chest.

Raiders veteran LB in hot water after team's recent signing

Las Vegas threw this assumption for a loop on Monday, however, when they announced that they had signed veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith to a contract. This immediately called White's standing on the team into question, as the two would likely be competing for snaps.

While the details of Smith's contract have not been officially revealed, White signed a deal earlier this offseason with no guaranteed money. Looking back, this seemed like a "prove-it" deal for the veteran, but in reality, the franchise could have been using White as a placeholder in case someone else came along.

The 2025 NFL Draft did not necessarily net the team a surefire solution at the position, and the Raiders can cut White with no penalty. That is dangerous territory for him to be in, especially considering the lackluster campaigns he has put together in recent years.

Jaylon Smith played one game for the Raiders in 2023, and he has experience with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham that dates back to their days with the New York Giants. If Graham feels more comfortable or familiar with Smith, the writing could be on the wall for White.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders did release linebackers Amari Burney and Brandon Smith, which means that White has a better chance of making the roster. However, if young players like Cody Lindenberg or Tommy Eichenberg step up in camp, there may be nothing that the veteran can do to keep a spot.

While it is far from a guarantee that Jaylon Smith will make the final roster, it certainly puts White in a bit of hot water. Elandon Roberts should be a starter for the Silver and Black, but outside of him, the linebacker room is wide open in Las Vegas, and a player with no guaranteed money could be an easy casualty.