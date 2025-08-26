Aidan O'Connell's future with Raiders is crystal clear after Kenny Pickett trade

The preseason performances of Aidan O'Connell and Cam Miller made it abundantly clear that the Las Vegas Raiders needed a better backup quarterback behind Geno Smith. With roster cutdowns looming, there were several set to be available on the waiver wire and in free agency.

However, despite being linked to players like Kyle Trask, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Snoop Huntley, the team decided to make a trade for the Cleveland Browns' Kenny Pickett. Pickett was in line to be the Browns' starter in 2025 before a hamstring injury kept him out of the entire preseason.

Pickett is a high-end backup for Las Vegas, and he will immediately assume the No. 2 spot on the depth chart as Aidan O'Connell begins his two-month recovery from a broken throwing wrist that he suffered in the preseason finale.

Kenny Pickett trade just sealed the deal for Aidan O'Connell in Las Vegas

When O'Connell returns from injury, however, he may not have a spot in Las Vegas. The Raiders gave up a fifth-round pick to acquire Pickett, and they used a sixth-rounder on Miller in this year's draft as well.

Both of these quarterbacks were brought in by the current leadership, whereas O'Connell was brought in by Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, which is now two regimes ago in Las Vegas. Pickett is also still a young player with experience, which makes O'Connell automatically expendable.

Pickett is also a way better fit for Chip Kelly's offense, as he is mobile and can manipulate the pocket. Both Smith and Miller fit this description as well, but O'Connell is far from being a mobile quarterback, and it severely inhibited him this preseason.

Part of changing the guard for an NFL team is making difficult decisions, and this is one that the Raiders' new regime of Pete Carroll and John Spytek will likely have to make. O'Connell can be a viable backup in the NFL, but it will not likely be in Las Vegas.

The biggest remaining question now for O'Connell is not if he will be gone, but exactly when and how his departure will take place. Ideally, the team could get some draft capital back for him in a trade, but if not, they could try and stash him on the IR before inevitably parting ways with him upon his return.

O'Connell has had some great moments with the Silver and Black, like the team's 63-21 beatdown of the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football and a dramatic upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.

But with the additions of Smith, Miller, and now Pickett this offseason, the writing is on the wall for him in Las Vegas, as none of the aforementioned three are seemingly going anywhere anytime soon.

