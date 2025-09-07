All eyes are on these Raiders position groups in Week 1 against Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll this offseason to help dig this franchise out of the gutter of the NFL. In just a few short months, they have completely changed the outlook of the organization.

Key upgrades were made at quarterback, running back and offensive coordinator, which is an incredibly important trio to have nailed down. A strong returning offensive line and pass-catchers like Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers should only further elevate this team.

However, the Raiders still have a few question marks on their roster ahead of Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. They'll travel to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots, and all eyes will be on these three position groups in hopes that they will step up and pull their weight in a victory.

Raiders need several position groups to step up in Week 1 vs. Patriots

1. Wide receiver

Meyers is the obvious workhorse in this group, but the team is relying on several young or unproven players to supplement him. The two most promising receivers are Tre Tucker and rookie fourth-rounder Dont'e Thornton Jr., but they both need to prove their worth on Sunday.

Amari Cooper's sudden retirement threw this unit for a loop, but now second-round rookie Jack Bech will be fighting for a bigger role. Alex Bachman and Justin Shorter will also be active, primarily in a special teams role. If one of these players steps up next to Meyers, then it could make the difference.

2. Defensive tackle

Christian Wilkins' shocking departure was a major storyline this offseason, as his return from injury was supposed to give this defensive line a big boost. Now, however, the team is looking for another player to step up at defensive tackle alongside underrated veteran Adam Butler.

Thomas Booker IV and Jonah Laulu seem like the obvious candidates, but veteran Leki Fotu and rookies Tonka Hemingway and J.J. Pegues could also be factors on Sunday. Against a shaky Patriots offensive line, this is a major chance to impact the game and gain some momentum for the year.

3. Cornerback

This may be the position that Raider Nation is most concerned about ahead of Week 1. With a rising star quarterback in Drake Maye and a true No. 1 wide receiver like Stefon Diggs, Las Vegas' secondary may have its hands full against the Patriots.

Hopefully, Carroll and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham have a solid set of schemes in place to confuse the young signal-caller, because the experience of the Raiders' cornerback room is worrisome. If they can exceed expectations, however, the sky may be the limit for this team.

