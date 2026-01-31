All-Senior Bowl team displayed plenty of talent for Raiders in 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders sent a big contingent from their college scouting department to Mobile, Alabama, this week to watch the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl. Considered the best college all-star game, plenty of players rose to the occasion during their three practices earlier this week.

While a game will still be played to cap off the event, which will kick off at 11:30 PST on Saturday, January 31, at Hancock-Whitney Stadium, plenty was learned during the aforementioned practices, as well as press conferences, media day and on-field interviews after practice.

Just Blog Baby was actually on the scene this week, taking in every practice and interviewing over 40 different prospects. With that amount of intel to go off, we've created an All-Senior Bowl team full of players that the Raiders should have no quarrels about targeting in April's draft.

2026 Senior Bowl offensive players of the week at every position

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Iheanachor had a rough start to the week, but then the next two days proved why he should be a top 100 pick. At nearly 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, Iheanachor is a great mover for his size, and although he got beat at times in Mobile, Iheanachor had more than his share of great reps and wins in both one-on-ones and in team periods. He just started playing football in 2021, but he has massive upside.

Spoke with Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor about his journey from Nigeria to the #SeniorBowl.



Didn’t play football until college, but he talked about how he’s settling in at OT, and gave a self-eval of Tuesday’s practice.



Iheanachor didn’t give up a sack in his senior season. pic.twitter.com/uHfNzWG2iY — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 28, 2026

Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech

Rutledge told me several times this week that he's a, "mauler." That's a very good self-assessment. Yes, he made a handful of mental errors with false starts, but Rutledge showed a better punch and power than almost any other lineman at the event. He's great working in double teams and has a level of nasty that the Raiders' offensive line could really use.

Caught up w/ Georgia Tech G Keylan Rutledge after a monster first day at the #SeniorBowl.



Rutledge gave an honest assessment about Tuesday’s practice and what he needs to clean up going forward.



He had another good day on Wednesday. Mauler. Should be on #Raiders radar in April. pic.twitter.com/W50YVMIgM8 — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 29, 2026

Caught up with Georgia Tech IOL Keylan Rutledge again after Thursday’s #SeniorBowl practice.



Ran out of time, but quickly asked him about the prospect of playing for the Raiders.



His response: pic.twitter.com/b8gBbnYKKs — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 29, 2026

Samuel Hecht, C, Kansas State

Hecht was a brick wall for much of this week's practices at the Senior Bowl. Against a seemingly bottomless defensive tackle group, Hecht held up incredibly well, using a combination of pure upper body strength and a great anchor and technique. He spoke with me on Wednesday about how he's most comfortable at center, but also felt like he proved that he can play guard this week.

Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa State

Dunker was the talk of the event, and not just because of his incredible mullet. He is as vicious as they come and incredibly polished. Some questions remain about what position he'll play in the NFL, but he seemed to thrive wherever he lined up. Dunker doesn't move particularly well, but he's as strong as an ox and has great technique. He has a vicious punch and can throw people to the ground.

I asked Iowa OL Gennings Dunker about what position he thinks he’ll play in the NFL.



He told me that he’s comfortable at both G & T, and Dunker even took C snaps this week.



Just don’t ask him to catch the ball 😂#SeniorBowl #TheDraftStartsInMobile #TheBestOfTheBest pic.twitter.com/QqXwx0wyn5 — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 28, 2026

Kage Casey, OT, Boise State

Casey had a strong showing in Mobile against some of the best edge rushers in the class. He moves so well for his size and finishes blocks well. Casey just needs to prevent himself from oversetting at times because he's so quick. He showed this week that he can play both tackle spots, which will be good for his NFL development.

Spoke with Boise St OT Kage Casey about #Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty, his former teammate.



He talked about what he learned from Jeanty through his pre-draft process and the impact that Jeanty had on him.



Casey should be a Day 2 target for Las Vegas.#SeniorBowl #TheBestOfTheBest pic.twitter.com/Bijsj4ZblS — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 28, 2026

Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Payton didn't necessarily light the field on fire with his play, but he was steady for much of the week and avoided too many negative plays. He struggled at times targeting the sideline, but Payton had success in the middle of the field, looked mobile and displayed his IQ during the two-minute drill. I had a long conversation with him on Wednesday, which I'll post later this week.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Washington Jr. was clearly the most impressive back at this week's Senior Bowl practices. Between his size, strength and speed, he was in a league of his own down in Mobile. Washington Jr. makes himself available as a receiver coming out of the backfield, has great vision between the tackles, and isn't scared to hit anyone. He was the practice player of the week, and he'll have a nice NFL career.

Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr. stood out today at the #SeniorBowl.



He spoke with me about how his size & strength have helped him level up in the football world, and how much he learned from his RB coach at Arkansas.



Also touched on his return ability.#TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/DQVkqSwv1f — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 28, 2026

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Fields certainly wasn't perfect at the event, as several drops and slow starts plagued him. But Fields has the most upside of any wideout at the Senior Bowl due to his tools alone. He made several highlight-reel catches, showed off his big catch radius and ball tracking skills, and his long strides and intelligence make him hard for defenders to keep up with, particularly smaller cornerbacks.

Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Hurst has an NFL-ready frame at 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds, and his 4.48-second 40-yard dash speed, in conjunction with that, should set him up for NFL success. He is also a great route runner who attacks the ball at the catch point and reads leverage well. Hurst is a willing blocker and can certainly be a homerun hitter by hauling in circus catches.

Georgia State WR Ted Hurst turned a lot of heads this week in Mobile. Look for him to continue that in today’s game.



He spoke with me on Thursday about his route from D2 to G5 to the #SeniorBowl.



At 6’3 w/ 4.48 speed, Hurst could be a problem in the NFL.#WherePlayersPlay pic.twitter.com/TtDadceI1F — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 31, 2026

Tyren Montgomery, SWR, John Carroll

Montgomery was certainly the story of the event. The Division III product went off during the first two days, displaying blistering speed, crisp route-running ability and a knack for making contested catches, which is impressive at his size. Montgomery didn't impress during Day 3 of practices, but he'll have a chance to show why he should be taken in the late rounds during Saturday's game.

RELATED: 10 standouts from 2026 Senior Bowl Day 3 that Raiders should keep tabs on

2026 Senior Bowl defensive players of the week at every position

TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Parker was flat-out unstoppable for most of the week down in Mobile. He was considered a top-10 pick before this past season commenced, and he showed precisely why that was the case through three practices. His long arms were too much for most of the offensive tackles at the event to handle, and his blend of size, quickness and bend should allow him to excel in the NFL.

Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan

Picking only two edge rushers was impossible. But I'm giving the nod to Nadame Tucker, who came into the event fairly unheralded but made sure to leave as a name to remember. He made a habit of being in the backfield against both the pass and the run, and his quickness allowed him to basically sprint past several offensive linemen. Tucker should have a solid NFL career.

Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Hunter was impressive from the minute he stepped on the field, when folks were able to take in his combination of pure size, speed and power. He made life difficult on the interior offensive line, as he bullrushed his way into the backfield, but also displayed some pass-rush moves and an ability to squeeze through holes against the run. Hunter should be a Day 2 pick.

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Banks' final collegiate campaign was derailed by injuries, but he proved in Mobile that not only is he healthy, but he should be on the fringe of a Day 1 selection. After a slow start during Tuesday's practices, he looked like a man amongst boys for the remainder of the event. He didn't take measurements this week, which some teams will worry about, but that will be settled at the combine.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Rodriguez is going to make one team look very smart in April, and 31 others look very stupid. You can say what you want about his frame or his top-end speed, but none of that has held him back yet. Rodriguez showcased his top-notch IQ, coverage skills, run fits and havoc-wreaking ability against the best of the best at the Senior Bowl. He's a no-brainer on Day 2, but teams will overthink it.

I asked Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez about transitioning from quarterback to the defensive side of the ball.



Rodriguez finished 5th in Heisman voting this year & was a unanimous All-American.#SeniorBowl #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE #TheBestOfTheBest #WherePlayersPlay pic.twitter.com/ep7t6BB45R — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 26, 2026

Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Louis might have raised his stock more than any other player at the event. He can get downhill against the run and force running backs to change course, he can shed blocks, even at his size, but Louis' best skills are displayed in coverage. He had several interceptions and pass breakups, and his skill of well-timed hits jarred the ball loose several times. Louis is going to be a gem on Day 3.

Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Boettcher would have stood out way more had it not been for the aforementioned two linebackers. But he had a great week nonetheless. He'll likely start in the NFL as a special teamer, but his combination of coverage skills, physicality and closing speed against the run will set him up to eventually be at least a rotational NFL linebacker.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Hood was the highest-rated player coming into the Senior Bowl, and he showed why. He didn't have any interceptions when I watched him, nor did he make any highlight-reel pass breakups. But a quiet week is a good thing for a corner. Hood sat out of Thursday's practice with an injury, so it's unlikely he plays Saturday, but Hood kept his high draft stock intact this week.

Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Muhammad made several nice plays in the one-on-one periods, and he was quiet in the team periods. Again, that is a good thing for a cornerback. More impressive was that he seemingly tasked himself with taking on the best receivers at the event, like Fields, Hurst and Ja'Kobi Lane, and Muhammad won more reps than he lost.

Bud Clark, S, TCU

Clark probably raised his stock more than any other defensive back in the Senior Bowl. He stacked days but finally starred on Day 3 with a huge interception of Sawyer Robertson. Clark's size and speed will be a huge asset at the next level, and it allowed him to blanket smaller receivers and hang with big targets, like "X" receivers or tight ends.

VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

Payne is massive for a safety, and he plays sort of the Jeremy Chinn role, where he can line up anywhere in the secondary. His size allows him to be physical at the line of scrimmage against every size of wide receiver, and his speed lets him keep up with anyone. Payne has some small things to clean up, but he made some nice plays on the ball and definitely impressed.