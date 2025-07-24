All signs point to this Raiders rookie starting in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders are expecting a lot from their 2025 rookie class, and for good reason. Ashton Jeanty was the No. 6 pick in the class, and he is expected to get a heavy workload in Chip Kelly’s offense. But he isn’t the only rookie who should see a ton of work in Year 1.

Most fourth-round picks don’t wind up being Day 1 starters, but Dont’e Thornton Jr. isn’t your average Day 3 pick. Standing at nearly 6-foot-5 and weighing 205 pounds, Thornton ran a 4.30 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

But he’s not just some athletic marvel; he’s a pretty good receiver, too! Thornton averaged 25.4 yards per reception during his final season in the SEC, and he averaged a whopping 21.9 yards per catch throughout his four-year collegiate career at both Oregon and Tennessee.

Raiders rookie WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. starting during training camp

Thornton is the ideal deep threat with incredible size and speed, and it sure feels like the Raiders want to get him onto the field as soon as possible. During the first week of training camp practices, Thornton is already working with the first-team offense.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Thornton has been one of the starting receivers in 11 personnel, which features three wide receivers, one tight end and one running back.

One more: in second 11 on 11 period, it was Bech/Meyers/Thornton when @Raiders 1st team offense was in 11 personnel — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) July 23, 2025

That shouldn’t be a big surprise as Jack Bech and Jakobi Meyers operate the two other receiver spots. Bech and Meyers will rotate in the slot, but the expectation is that Bech will play there for most of his snaps.

That leaves Thornton to compete for the X-receiver spot, and there aren’t many challengers currently on the roster. Tre Tucker is another speedster to consider, but he doesn’t have the size to fit that role.

While Thornton isn’t nearly as physical, there are some similarities to D.K. Metcalf, who Pete Carroll drafted in Seattle. Metcalf started right away for Carroll in 2019, catching 58 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns. While those types of numbers are too lofty for Thornton, fans can expect him to be a consistent part of the offense, even if that role is just as a field stretcher to open the middle of the field for Brock Bowers, Bech, and Meyers.

While fans shouldn’t read too much into what happens during the first week of training camp, the fact that Thornton is already working with the first-team offense is an excellent sign for his future outlook. And at this point, it would be a shock if he wasn’t a Week 1 starter, at least in three receiver sets, for the Las Vegas Raiders.

