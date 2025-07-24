It’s only training camp but the Chip Kelly hype is already off the charts

The Las Vegas Raiders are a completely new-look team heading into the 2025 NFL season. It's a good thing that they are, too, as the Silver and Black were one of the worst teams in the league last season and trotted out a brutally inept offense for the entire year.

Luckily, head coach Pete Carroll has brought a semblance of competency and belief to the organization, as well as a few key tangible additions like quarterback Geno Smith, running back Ashton Jeanty and ever-creative offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Kelly is fresh off a National Championship victory with the Ohio State Buckeyes last season and has reportedly revamped his entire offense since his last stint in the NFL. Through the offseason program and one day of training camp, it seems like things could not be going better in Las Vegas.

Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly making good impression at training camp

Smith spoke to the media after Wednesday's practice and could not find enough good things to say about his new play-caller.

"I think Chip has done a great job, number one, with implementing his style of play," Smith said. "You know, we want to be tough. We want to be physical. We want to attack the line of scrimmage. He's doing a great job, scheme-wise, putting us in position to make plays."

In the same media availability, Smith went on to talk about how Kelly is making the most of the team's unique set of offensive pieces ahead of the 2025 season.

"We got a lot of great weapons on offense. So, he's putting the guys in positions to make plays, and you can see it from day one," Smith said. "Just the guys who are touching the ball and getting into open space. I think Chip's been doing a great job of just helping us get better, and it's only going to improve as we go."

Third-year wide receiver Tre Tucker also spoke to the press after practice, and ESPN's Ryan McFadden collected the following quote about how Kelly's offense is shaping up thus far:

"This is Day 1, so we’re just breaking it in. But you guys will see over camp that it’s going to pick up. (His offense) is very explosive," Tucker said.

Tucker will have his work cut out for him in a suddenly crowded wide receiver room that features Jakobi Meyers, three rookies and a smattering of veterans like Phillip Dorsett, Collin Johnson and Kyle Philips. However, Kelly is seemingly getting the most out of each player on the roster.

Kelly will still have to prove himself during the regular season for Raider Nation to be fully on board, but early indications from camp should give the fan base a bit more faith than last year. The former Eagles and 49ers' head coach is fully equipped to have an NFL resurgence this season in Las Vegas.

