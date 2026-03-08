"Are you that guy, number 92, that's raising hell? Will you come out here?"

"Yes sir. I'm ready. Yes sir, yes sir, I'm ready. I'm ready. I'm the guy, I promise."

"I'm gonna turn the card in; I'm gonna make you an Oakland Raider."

That was the draft night phone call between Jon Gruden and Maxx Crosby back in 2019, when the franchise still resided in the Bay Area. The Raiders' former head coach and now former superstar were elated to work together at the time, but they had no idea how pivotal this moment was.

It was historic.

Gruden took a swing in the fourth round on a low-level FBS stud with limbs like Stretch Armstrong who would ultimately turn into a multi-time All-Pro, Pro Bowler, and franchise record-holder. A player who changed from No. 92 to No. 98, but was more affectionately known as "The Condor" anyway.

Crosby promised Gruden that night that he would be "the guy." Some may call that careless confidence from the No. 106 pick from Eastern Michigan. Some may say it was luck that he turned out the way he did. That it was kismet, his falling into the ideal situation with the Silver and Black.

But Crosby's moniker tells the true tale of how he went from a skinny, bleach-blond college prospect with no tattoos to the rugged and ravenous red-headed superstar with ink-covered skin that Raider Nation came to know and love: "More is required."

He kept his promise.

This is an ode to Maxx Crosby, who became "the guy" in a more impactful way than even he ever imagined when he picked up that phone a few Aprils ago.

An ode to Maxx Crosby: The ultimate and defining Raider of this generation

John Madden's Raiders were "badasses" who hoisted a Lombardi Trophy. Tom Flores' version of the Silver and Black has two Super Bowl rings as well. Both eras were defined by iconic coaches, Hall of Fame talents, and memorable moments cemented in NFL history.

Crosby's teams had nothing of the sort.

During his seven-year tenure in both Oakland and Las Vegas, The Condor played in just one postseason game. Heck, he only was only part of one winning season and more than his share of disappointments. The Raiders let Maxx Crosby down. He rarely, if ever, let them down.

In 110 games, Crosby played with exactly one other Pro Bowl defender and not a single other All-Pro talent. He fearlessly led the Raiders out of the tunnel every Sunday under five different head coaches, four separate defensive coordinators and a whopping five general managers.

Organizational stability was an afterthought in the Crosby era.

But yet every week, rain or shine, 5-2 or 2-14, clean bill of health or a broken ankle or a torn meniscus, Crosby suited up for the Silver and Black. And not in the way that some players do, where they fear losing their job if they sit out. Where they still play, but with the caveat that their snaps will be limited.

Crosby put his body on the line every week for the Raiders because he loved the franchise. Because he loved his teammates. Because he couldn't let the fanbase down. And he, literally, almost never missed a snap. That dedication isn't just rare anymore; it is obsolete in the NFL outside of Crosby.

Ironically enough, he felt so strongly about being there for his teammates that when the organization decided to shut him down at the end of this past year, it was the straw that broke the camel's back. Crosby didn't love it, but he could accept losing. He could accept the instability. The tragedies.

Not playing in a game that he could physically participate in? That was the line for him. And once the Raiders placed him on Injured Reserve, there was no coming back from it. While fans viewed the move as a necessary evil to get the No. 1 pick, it's not hard to also see it from Crosby's perspective.

He kept quiet in his final weeks and months in Las Vegas. It is now known why, as Crosby reportedly wanted out ever since that moment he was shut down. But he didn't spill that to the world out of respect to Mark Davis, the organization and the fanbase. And it gave the Raiders leverage.

Was it in part to protect his image? Perhaps. But it was a classy enough way for him to go out. Instead of making a big stink in the media like Davante Adams did or lying through his teeth to Raider Nation, for the first time in his career, he just didn't say anything.

That worried fans. It left a lot up to interpretation and made the time since the end of the 2025 NFL season quite hectic. But it was obvious that Crosby was leaving a lot unsaid, and that the writing was on the wall for this relationship. That he couldn't quite say goodbye just yet. And that's okay.

RELATED: Raiders finally end Maxx Crosby saga with blockbuster trade to Ravens

His mere arrival at Raiders HQ was a godsend, as the team was still reeling from the loss of Khalil Mack. Then-general manager Mike Mayock made an ill-advised pick when he selected Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 overall, but the presence of Crosby as a Day 3 gem made that major whiff almost forgiveable.

Crosby quickly ascended to stardom, recording 10.0 sacks in his inaugural campaign, a season in which he was snubbed as the Defensive Rookie of the Year. His production took a hit over the next few years, but that's because he was dealing with something much more important.

Him tackling his sobriety.

After finally acknowledging that he had a problem, Crosby got the help that he needed. He wasn't too cool or macho to determine that he wanted better for himself. And he told his story over and over again, to anyone who would listen. He screamed it from the mountaintops. Built a platform from it.

He helped those who didn't know they needed help or didn't think it was necessary. But when a superhero on your television screen takes off his cape and reminds you that he's just like you. That he struggles like you do. That he's not perfect. It makes everyone re-evaluate how they can be better.

Once he was finally back on his feet again and became the person that he wanted to be, his football stardom kicked back up again. Crosby got sober and had a beautiful daughter, and he immediately became an All-Pro and ripped off five straight Pro Bowl appearances.

The franchise's record book started getting thoroughly rewritten. He led the league in tackles for loss in consecutive years. He struck fear in opposing quarterbacks and offensive coordinators. Crosby continued to single-handedly keep the Raiders in games and win them.

And in the midst of all of that, tragedy struck in Las Vegas during the 2021 season.

In a time where all hell broke loose for the team between Gruden stepping down and Henry Ruggs III going to prison, Crosby rose to the occasion. When things broke apart, he picked up the pieces. When things went up in flames, he rebuilt things from the ashes.

Crosby and Derek Carr rallied the troops and led the Rich Bisaccia-coached Raiders to the playoffs that year. They were one play away from taking down the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended up being one play away from winning the Super Bowl that year.

Although they felt like a team under the most wicked curse in early November, they became a team of destiny by January. And the Raiders never caught lightning in a bottle like that again during the Crosby era. But fans have Crosby to thank for that brief reprieve from being bottom-dwellers.

When the city of Las Vegas didn't support its football team due to a lack of success and let opposing fans flood Allegiant Stadium, Crosby kept investing in the community. His community. The Maxx Crosby Foundation did incredible work throughout the region and changed the lives of all it touched.

While still being in his prime, he gave back to the next generation of pass-rushers at the "Sack Summit." That's a perfect indication of who Crosby was, no matter how things went down at the end: An insatiable worker who is all about helping those around him.

His time and résumé with the Raiders may not stack up with all those who came before him. A lot more winning would have been nice. But Crosby said the following at one point over the years as he reflected on draft night, so it doesn't seem like he'll have too many regrets:

"I knew the Raiders had two picks; they had 106 and 109. ... Things happen for a reason; it just makes too much sense. I'm meant to be a Raider."

Well, The Condor is now joining the Ravens Flock. But I will always believe Crosby when he said that he wanted to be a Raider for life. Sometimes, things are perfect in theory but no longer make sense in practice. The relationship had run its course, but not for a lack of care on either side.

According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, Crosby recently sat down with owner Mark Davis, one of just a handful of people who went through it all with him. It sounds like they had a lot of good times to look back on and smile about, but both knew that a parting of the ways was inevitable, and the right thing.

Maybe he'll pull a Charles Woodson and go enjoy his time elsewhere. Perhaps he'll win a Super Bowl. Most Raiders fans obviously won't cheer for that, but I'd bet some will. Woodson eventually came back to the Dark Side and hasn't left again. He couldn't stay away. Maybe Crosby does the same.

Maxx -- you defined this generation of Raiders. You were the ultimate superhero to don the Silver and Black. For young people like me who never got to watch this franchise's glory years, you gave us a taste of what it was like, purely from your individual greatness. You were a modern era "badass."

You were everything to Raider Nation. To a lot fans, you still are, and always will be.

The Shield is tatted on you. Don't forget about us. But know that more is required.

Once a Raider, always a Raider.

Thank you, Maxx.