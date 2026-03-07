Raiders finally end Maxx Crosby saga with blockbuster trade to Ravens

For a long time, it would have been hard to convince Las Vegas Raiders fans that this day would come. That Maxx Crosby, The Condor, who has The Shield tattooed on his body and has served as the heartbeat of the Silver and Black since being drafted in 2019, would play for another NFL team.

But that day has now come.

The Raiders, led by John Spytek and Klint Kubiak, officially dealt Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens on Friday for two first-round picks. Next season, Crosby will suit up for the Ravens, and Las Vegas will likely have a massive hole on the defensive line where Crosby once stood.

It's still a bit hard for Raider Nation to wrap their head around the fact that, in a random Week 16 game against the Houston Texans, fans watched Crosby play for the Silver and Black for the final time. Of course, it is partly because of that saga that Crosby wanted out, and Las Vegas ultimately obliged.

His career in Oakland and Las Vegas ended emblematically, with a strong showing in a loss. Crosby recorded six tackles, two tackles for a loss and a quarterback hit while playing 100% of the defensive snaps. And the Raiders came up just short, like always.

Now, whereas Crosby will be competing for a Super Bowl with the Ravens, Spytek and Kubiak will look to pick up the pieces and cash in on the massive return that they got for the superstar. Luckily, it is both a strong free agency and draft class for edge rushers and defensive ends.

While Crosby's tenure with the Raiders was largely marked by the organization failing to put suitable talent around him, as well as the coaching staff, front office and roster being in a constant state of flux, plenty of good times were had. But it wasn't always easy for The Condor.

After being selected in the fourth round back in 2019 under Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden, Crosby was coached by Rich Bisaccia, Josh McDaniels, Antonio Pierce and Pete Carroll, and the front office was run by Dave Ziegler, Champ Kelly, Tom Telesco, and, finally, Spytek. Not a ton of stability.

It stings to trade away another superstar edge rusher in their prime. Surely, this is a brutal reminder of the Khalil Mack trade. But the Raiders' leadership tandem is far better equipped this time to maximize the resources that they got in return for Crosby.

Although his career with the Silver and Black ended with only one playoff appearance and zero postseason wins, Crosby accomplished a lot. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro, a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, and he is all over the record books.

Crosby is a distant first in the franchise's illustrious history in both tackles for loss and quarterback hits, third in sacks, eighth in forced fumbles, 10th in passes defended, 14th in total tackles, and, probably, first in snap share for a defensive lineman. At least in this era.

No matter how you slice it, Crosby is a legendary Raider and was a fierce defender of the Silver and Black for seven years. It is disappointing that things ended unceremoniously with a petty disagreement that all sides could have handled better, but such is life in the NFL.

Plus, Crosby is a Raven now. Las Vegas will move on and find another star edge rusher. Perhaps one that can enjoy some playoff success. And for as historic a run as Crosby had with the Raiders, this is a good reminder for this diehard fanbase: Nothing comes before The Shield.

And at least the drama is over.

Maxx, thank you for everything. Once a Raider, always a Raider.