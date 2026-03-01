Analysis of Raiders looming FA Eric Stokes outlines needle that must be threaded

There were not a lot of bright spots for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, but cornerback Eric Stokes was definitely one. At the NFL Combine, John Spytek confirmed the priority being placed on re-signing the veteran corner, and for his part, Stokes has previously expressed a desire to stick around.

That said, and fans hate to hear it in regards to good or popular players who might leave, every free agent should see what the open market may yield for their services. Coming off the best season of his career, Stokes is in a prime spot to cash in.

Multiple teams likely have interest in a capable veteran cornerback entering his age-27 season. If Stokes still wants to come back after exploring what else is out there, then so be it, and the Raiders will be happy to have him if it makes sense contractually.

Analysis of team match for Eric Stokes spotlights needle that must be threaded

While the Raiders' re-signing Stokes feels pretty inevitable, ESPN's Aaron Schatz recently matched him with the New York Giants as part of his exercise matching one free agent with each team. In the process, Schatz revealed the core question around Stokes.

"Cornerbacks are a tough choice in free agency because they are so inconsistent from season to season. Stokes was one of the worst cornerbacks in the league in 2024, but he transformed into one of the league's best in 2025 with 53 total tackles and five passes defensed.

"It's safe to say that we don't know what version of Stokes we'll see in 2026. But this is a clear position of need for the Giants, who ranked 17th in yards allowed per completion last season (10.9). They can take a chance that Stokes is closer to his 2025 play."

RELATED: Fernando Mendoza made waves at the NFL combine without even participating

Sometimes, a year-to-year difference for a player can come down to simple things, like better health and a better scheme fit. Stokes has had major injuries in the past, and Las Vegas clearly suited his play style better in 2025. But it'll be a new scheme in 2026.

Stokes had to sign a prove-it deal with the Raiders in free agency last offseason after a rough final season with the Green Bay Packers in 2024, and to his credit, he did just that under less than ideal circumstances overall.

But the Raiders, or any other team with interest in Stokes, has to explore why things were so different for him last season compared to the previous campaign. If those answers are suitable and regarded as sustainable, then he could end up netting a notable multi-year deal from someone.