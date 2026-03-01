Fernando Mendoza made waves at the NFL combine without even participating

Operating under the assumption that the Las Vegas Raiders will make him the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, Fernando Mendoza had everything to lose and nothing to gain at the 2026 NFL scouting combine. That's why he didn't participate in any on-field drills.

This has become the norm for the class's best prospects, as a slip in a drill, a bad throw or a slow 40-yard dash time can cause a player to drop a few spots in the draft. Those are million-dollar mistakes. Players, and especially their agents, would rather not take that risk.

Players can still meet with teams, take official measurements, talk to the media and go through medical evaluations at the combine and not participate in drills, if that is their druthers. That is what Mendoza chose to do this past weekend in Indianapolis, and he still somehow made waves.

Fernando Mendoza proved he's Raiders next QB without taking the field

Mendoza's size has been doubted a bit in the last few months. Some felt that Mendoza was just over 6-foot-3 and that perhaps he was a twinge too light. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah reported his official measurables from the combine, however, and compared them to NFL great Matt Ryan.

Fernando Mendoza

6046

236

9 1/2 hand



Matt Ryan

6046

228

9 1/2 hand

236???

On the Indiana football website, Mendoza was listed at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds. While that isn't necessarily small, the young player gaining a bit of weight could add to his durability, and it's always nice when a player -- especially a quarterback -- has their height confirmed.

That means Mendoza has gained over 10 pounds since he began playing with the Hoosiers, and he is now almost the exact same size that Josh Allen was as a prospect. Mendoza is 1/8 of an inch shorter and one pound lighter. That's practically the same build.

His hand size is also not a concern, as Mendoza is well within the range of normal for an NFL quarterback. As listed, he's got the same size profile as Ryan, who had quite an NFL career, and Mendoza has bigger or the same size hands as Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson or Sam Darnold.

He also couldn't hide his excitement about meeting with the Raiders and getting to speak with his idol, Brady, while at the combine. As always, he made the rounds in the media, and everyone continues to love the person, player, and story that is Fernando Mendoza.

If Las Vegas doesn't regally mess this up, they'll be getting a true game-changer at quarterback. One who doesn't even have to play to make a big difference.