Analyst stokes the fire of Raiders fans with bold optimism for 2026 season

The dynamic of the NFL makes it possible for teams to turn things around quickly. Exhibit A of that this year is the New England Patriots, who went from 4-13 under Jerod Mayo in 2024 to 14-3 and a Super Bowl appearance under Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel in 2025, in which, of course, they lost.

New England fostered its turnaround by spending big in free agency last offseason, with the benefit of a quarterback on a rookie contract. Of course, it wasn't about sheer spending for the sake of it, as savvy signings filled needs and have proven to be a great fit for the culture Vrabel has set.

What the Patriots have done easily fosters hope for teams that had a rough 2025 season. A new head coach and plenty of resources to bolster the roster during the offseason complete the template for another team to have that kind of turnaround next season.

With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and ample salary cap space, the Las Vegas Raiders may be that team.

Analyst stokes Raiders' fans fire with a dose of bold optimism

Now that Super Bowl LX is in the books, barring something unforeseen, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will become the Raiders' next head coach. And with his arrival, optimism from fans is automatic.

But it's also safe to say Raider Nation has a fair level of cautious optimism until the Kubiak era shows it'll be different. This roster still has a long way to go, and those who aren't scarred by Raiders fandom may not be as cautious.

Mitch Milani of Bleacher Report has offered up four teams that could be the next "Patriots," going from the outhouse of the division to the Super Bowl penthouse in one year. He rounded out his list with the Raiders.

"The fourth and final team, the Las Vegas Raiders. They already have Tom Brady, so they're already trying to be the Patriots anyway. They're halfway there. But they will get (Fernando) Mendoza with the first overall pick."

"With a real quarterback to believe in, and to build around. With a youthful offensive play caller, Klint Kubiak. He did wonderful things with Sam Darnold this year. Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, real top-notch playmakers. Kolton Miller on the blindside, and Maxx Crosby to anchor the defensive front.

"The Raiders have the second-most cap space. They're really gonna upgrade offensively... We've seen rookie quarterbacks take over the league before. 'The Raiders', they might be back."

Now, the Raiders probably aren't going to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LXI. It would take an incredibly strong offseason for that to even be in question. And Las Vegas still has to fend through an incredibly tough AFC West division.

That said, nobody felt that the Patriots were going to be so close to a Lombardi Trophy at this time last year, so never say never. Plus, February is a time for unabashed (and fairly unattached) optimism anyway.