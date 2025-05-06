NFL head coaches are commonly praised or criticized for their personnel decisions and play calling, but an underrated factor in their success is who they surround themselves with on their coaching staff. Similarly, general managers are judged based on their free agency and NFL Draft decisions, but they often receive no credit or blame for how they build up the rest of the front office.

The new regime for the Las Vegas Raiders, however, is highly aware of the importance that these decisions carry. Head coach Pete Carroll put together a staff with ample experience and diversity of backgrounds, and general manager John Spytek has an all-star lineup helping him resolve issues or make recommendations for the franchise.

Spytek already began making adjustments after the draft, letting go of two front office members. He replaced them with Brian Stark and Johnathon Stigall, both of whom came highly regarded. The Raiders made another stellar addition on Monday by hiring longtime Philadelphia Eagles executive Anthony Patch, who was general manager Howie Roseman's right-hand man.

Analysts heap praise on Raiders for latest front office hire

Surprisingly, Las Vegas has been praised at length for its decisions this offseason, and the addition of Patch was no different. Several analysts and writers from around the league raved about the team's latest hire.

"Patch is one of the finest humans in scouting. You’ll never hear anyone say a bad word about him. Great get for the Raiders," wrote NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

The Philly Voice's Geoff Mosher chimed in as well, stating that it was a "Big loss for #Eagles as Patch was with the organization for 23 years and was Howie Roseman's right-hand man when it came to the NFL Draft."

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer also pointed out that Spytek and Patch worked together as scouts for the Eagles from 2005 to 2009, and that Patch has led the most highly regarded college scouting department in the league for nearly a decade.

Many felt that this was a great hire for the Raiders anyway, but for multiple members of the national media to praise a move made by Las Vegas means it was special. This kind of approval does not often come for the Silver and Black, but it truly is a new era for the franchise.

The Eagles won two Super Bowls with Patch leading the college scouting department, and a majority of their success was predicated on how they performed in the draft. If Patch can bring his expertise to Las Vegas, it may not be long until the Raiders are competing for Lombardi Trophies themselves.