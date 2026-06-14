Another early 2027 NFL Draft mock has Raiders dipping toes back in DE pool

John Spytek has made it clear that the Las Vegas Raiders will be picking the best player available during the NFL Draft. While obvious limits exist to this way of thinking, like drafting another QB atop next year’s board, this is a good rule of thumb for Las Vegas to follow.

That may not always jive well with what Raider Nation wants, and it may not always achieve the goal of filling a perceived hole. But with more great players in the building and smart, creative coaches on the sideline, the Silver and Black are better set up to succeed in the future with this strategy in mind.

So, let’s not freak out when early 2027 NFL mock drafts have Las Vegas not taking a true No. 1 wideout, a dominant player who can play nose tackle or a right tackle. This Raiders team is still in the early stages of a rebuild, and almost any player that they add makes sense.

Yes, even another edge rusher.

Las Vegas Raiders select Texas DE Colin Simmons in early 2027 NFL Draft mock

Now, I know what most fans are thinking: Why, after getting Maxx Crosby back, signing Kwity Paye to a hefty deal and drafting Keyron Crawford in the third round this offseason, would Las Vegas need to invest so early in an edge rusher?

From the Raiders’ perspective, Malcolm Koonce is not under contract next year, Crosby’s long-term future is still uncertain, and both Paye and Crawford are brand new. Their canvases in Las Vegas are still blank, and you can never have enough edge rushers.

But let’s hear from Bleacher Report’s Brett Sobleski and his reasoning for why that player should be Texas’ Colin Simmons:

"The Las Vegas Raiders already traded Maxx Crosby. Then, the deal fell through and the five-time Pro Bowler returned. The franchise can get Crosby a bookend and eventual replacement in Texas' Colin Simmons.

"Las Vegas also signed Kwity Paye in free agency. However, Paye is a base end who hasn't produced more than 8.5 sacks during any of his five NFL seasons. The Raiders definitely need more juice off the edge.

"Simmons has the burst, bend and closing speed to be a high-level pass-rusher at the professional level. The first-team All-SEC performer led the conference last season with 59 pressures. Right now, the 245-pound underclassman is not built like an every-down edge. However, he's only 20 years old and already understands how to get to the quarterback. Simmons' growth potential remains significant."

Burst, bend and closing speed. Those sound like the attributes of a player who could have tons of success at the NFL level. Combine that with serious production as an SEC standout with 12.0 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles as a sophomore.

And he grew from Year 1 to Year 2 in college, as he recorded 9.0 sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss in his first season of action. At just 20 years old, he still has plenty of room to grow and become the every-down edge rusher that Sobieski claims he currently isn’t.

Still, though, if Simmons can have that much of an impact in a rotational role, that would only be good news for the Raiders. He’s young and has all the tools to be great, and it is hard to argue that he wouldn’t be a great pick for Las Vegas, even if edge rusher doesn’t feel like the biggest need.