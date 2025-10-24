Another new team listed as trade fit for Raiders' Jakobi Meyers

The Las Vegas Raiders weren't exactly keen on extending Jakobi Meyers this offseason. Despite a career-best campaign in 2024 with an underwhelming trio of quarterbacks getting him the ball, the organization's new brass apparently needed to see more from the veteran wide receiver.

Meyers followed this with a trade request, which he reaffirmed the other day, but Las Vegas originally said they had no intention of moving him. With the trade deadline approaching and the Raiders' season dead in the water, however, reports have indicated that they are now listening to offers.

Teams like the New England Patriots, given Meyers' history, and the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills, based on their needs, have all been tabbed as logical trade destinations. But every day, it seems like a new name gets listed as a potential suitor for Meyers.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers listed as good fit for Dolphins

ESPN's Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler recently listed the top 25 players in the NFL who could be moved ahead of the trade deadline. Meyers was the fifth player listed, with Fowler stating that there is no consensus on what the Raiders will do.

"He appears poised for 2026 free agency. He leads the Raiders in targets (42) despite missing Week 7, and he is drawing interest at an ideal time for a Raiders team in transition. But there's no consensus leaguewide on exactly what Las Vegas will do," Fowler wrote. "Multiple execs told me they believe the team is open to a deal but is not actively looking for trade partners. Another, however, believes the Raiders would prefer to wait until after the season to make any sweeping changes, due in part to the presence of Pete Carroll. The type of offers that roll in over the next two weeks could determine the course of action here."

Fowler and Bowen then mentioned the Miami Dolphins among the potential fits for Meyers, along with the Steelers, Patriots and New York Giants. Miami had not previously been named among the long list of potential landing spots for Meyers, but it is an interesting idea.

The move makes some sense due to the season-ending injury to Tyreek Hill. However, Miami's 1-6 start will likely prevent them from being buyers at the deadline, particularly for a player who is on an expiring contract, given their salary cap situation.

Raiders fans would love to get a draft pick in return for Meyers, especially because most believe he'll leave the franchise this offseason if he doesn't sign an extension. The Dolphins have also been bad enough this year that any pick of theirs would come at the top of a given round.

It seems unlikely, however, that the Dolphins would give up draft capital for a player that they could simply target in free agency next year. The more teams that are potentially interested in Meyers, however, the higher his price tag could be, so fans should still keep their eyes peeled for a move.