Raiders fans are fuming at Pete Carroll's comments after blowout vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders went into Arrowhead Stadium in Week 7 with a chance to turn their season around. The Kansas City Chiefs had different plans, however, as they practically sleepwalked to a 31-0 victory in front of their home crowd.

It was one of the more deflating losses in recent memory for both the team and Raider Nation, which is saying a lot. Already this season, the team has lost by 34 and 31 points, and they would have lost by more than 17 against the Washington Commanders in Week 3 had it not been for garbage time.

This is an incredible low point for the Silver and Black, and there is no real clear path out of the mess that this team is in. It doesn't make it any better that head coach Pete Carroll is seemingly already out of answers.

Pete Carroll is just as lost as Raiders fans after embarrassing Chiefs loss

Following Sunday's shutout loss at the hands of their AFC West foe, Carroll addressed the media. What he said regarding the defeat is making Raider Nation fume, and it should be a glaring red flag to owner Mark Davis.

"This was a this was a game that we didn't see coming," Carroll said. "We had prepared really well. We were tuned into it and I can't imagine that the guys that weren't able to play in this game would make that much of a factor. I just didn't feel that in our preparation."

Whew. Not exactly what fans or the fam want to hear after a debilitating loss. In fairness, Carroll can't really face the media and say that he expected his team to get the brakes beaten off of them, but to make this statement shows how far off the coaching staff's talent evaluation is.

Plus, anyone who watched the game knows that the Raiders did not prepare well. It's not like the team lost on a freak play or due to a series of poor penalty calls by the referees. They got thoroughly outplayed, outschemed and outcompeted in every facet of the game.

Also, to assert that the players that weren't on the field, like stars Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers and Maxx Crosby, wouldn't have been much of a factor is simply disrespectful and incorrect. All three of these players are difference-makers, and while they would not have won the game for the Silver and Black, things surely would have looked a bit better.

There is no real excuse for Carroll to address the media in such a manner after a devastating loss. Raiders fans are furious with the comments and suddenly feel even more hopeless than they did before because their coach, apparently, does not know how to prepare or evaluate his team.