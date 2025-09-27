Another poor showing in Week 4 could force a crucial decision in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense played inspiring football over the first two weeks of the 2025 NFL season, as they gave up a combined 33 points in the first two weeks, and both opposing teams were held to their season-low in points scored.

The positive vibes surrounding the unit quickly died in Week 3, however, when they faced the Washington Commanders, who were without star quarterback Jayden Daniels. Las Vegas allowed Washington to score a season-high 34 offensive points with backup Marcus Mariota under center.

While fans are hopeful that the poor showing was due to having a short week and their opponents having extra rest, there will be multiple players who have something to prove in this weekend's matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Raiders' Elandon Roberts needs to show more consistency

One of these players is Elandon Roberts, who needs to be more consistent to retain his starting role. Roberts joined the Raiders on a one-year, $3 million contract this offseason. While he has shown flashes of being a solid pickup, he has lacked consistency throughout the first three weeks.

The ten-year veteran has recorded 11 total tackles, seven solo tackles and one tackle for loss. He has also missed 23.1% of his tackles thus far. His 53.7 Pro Football Focus grade also ranks just 88th out of 123 linebackers, while he ranks 92nd in missed tackles.

The sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft found himself at the center of a game-changing 60-yard touchdown run from Jeremy McNichols in Las Vegas' Week 3 loss. Jeremy Chinn seemingly had the running back wrapped up when Roberts entered the play and knocked him off the ball carrier.

McNichols then broke the latter's tackle and took the ball all the way to the endzone. Washington wound up scoring 24 consecutive points after the miscue to blow the game open. Roberts has also struggled in pass coverage, allowing a 118.8 passer rating this season.

Meanwhile, in limited snaps -- just 14, all of which came with Roberts injured in Week 1 -- Tommy Eichenberg has posted a 70.2 PFF grade. While the fifth-round pick in last year's draft may not be the answer at linebacker, he has shown enough promise to warrant at least an opportunity.

If the veteran does not improve his play in Week 4, the coaching staff could be forced to make some changes. While Roberts' history, combined with his Week 1 injury, will give him some leeway, if he continues to struggle, changes could be on the horizon.

