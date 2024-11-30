Antonio Pierce reveals what plan was on Raiders' botched final play vs. Chiefs
By Mike Luciano
Just when you think the Las Vegas Raiders could not have lost in a more painful fashion, their loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in front of everyone on Black Friday managed to pop up.
After a terrific game from quarterback Aidan O'Connell was let down by three missed field goals from kicker Daniel Carlson, Pierce and the Raiders were back in field goal range with a chance to set up a game-winner. That is when the Chiefs' voodoo magic popped up once more.
Rather than getting the kick set up, an errant snap ended up on the ground as Kansas City recovered, sealing the 19-17 win. Pierce had to explain just what happened to a viewing public that is starting to become apathetic.
Pierce said that the plan before the fumble was to burn some extra clock before throwing the ball away and letting Carlson attempt another field goal. Carlson missed three times, but perhaps he could have found his mark on the fourth try. We'll never know, and the Raiders are 2-10 because of it.
Antonio Pierce explains what happened in Raiders' last-second loss to Chiefs
This game did not look like an 11-1 contender beating up on a 2-10 tomato can. The Raiders limited Patrick Mahomes to just one touchdown, won the time of possession battle, and outgained Kansas City by 100 yards, all while playing with a backup quarterback and minimal proven studs in the backfield.
This loss isn't even a result of Kansas City being well-coached and taking advantage of the Raiders' mistakes. Kansas City failed to run out the clock after getting the ball back with a lead late in the fourth quarter, and they themselves didn't play a part in Carlson having the worst game of his professional career.
While Pierce started out poorly in this game, he should hold his head high at the end of this one. Despite the clear discrepancy in talent, he went into Arrowhead Stadium and, by all rights, should have won if not for some truly unfortunate kicking and a freak snap from the center.
At the end of the day, the Raiders gave the Chiefs their best shot. Brock Bowers is already one of the best tight ends in football, O'Connell could be a solid long-term backup, and the defense looks salvageable. In the long-term outlook, the loss helps in their quest to tank and find a new quarterback.