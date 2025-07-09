Ashton Jeanty could help two Raiders teammates earn coveted honor in 2025

The core issue for the Las Vegas Raiders' offense last year was a league-worst rushing attack that only mustered 79.8 yards per game. The team had to rely on multiple different lead backs, which crushed any semblance of continuity that could have been latched onto.

When looking at Pro Football Focus run blocking grades for the Raiders' offensive linemen, there was a lot of good. Left tackle Kolton Miller, guards Dylan Parham and Jordan Meredith, center Jackson Powers-Johnson and right tackle D.J. Glaze all had top-40 run blocking grades at their position.

So, the Raiders having the third-highest rate of runs stuffed for no gain in short-yardage situations at 36%, according to Sharp Football Analysis, among other dismal numbers, rests largely on the collection of running backs that were put out there that season.

The addition of No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty, Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator and the proper configuration of the offensive line puts the Raiders in a position to have a greatly improved ground game this year.

Two Raiders offensive linemen set up for great boost from Ashton Jeanty

Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr has outlined 10 possible first-time Pro Bowlers for the 2025 NFL season. He went outside the box to double-up on Raiders, choosing either Parham or Miller as candidates for a Pro Bowl nod this year.

"This one may seem out of left field, but I am choosing either Parham or Miller as my offensive lineman who gets the Ashton Jeanty boost," Orr wrote. "Parham had his best year as a Raider in 2024, amid less-than-desirable circumstances and a true lack of an identity within the run game. He finished the season as one of the better run-blocking guards in the NFL, paving the way for Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White and Sincere McCormick. Miller is the safer bet, given that he’s been Las Vegas’s stalwart at the left tackle spot for the better part of seven seasons."

While Orr certainly sung the praises of the offensive linemen and Jeanty, he also had strong words about the Raiders' new offensive play-caller.

"Chip Kelly is coming back to the NFL from Ohio State, surely with the directive to run the football like he did a year ago when he got two Buckeye running backs drafted early in the second round," Orr wrote. "While Miller is more of a natural pass protector, he could get the name recognition boost if Vegas develops a reputation as a steamroller offense."

As has been lamented and discussed here previously, Parham is not guaranteed to be a starter for the Raiders this season despite how good he was last year. That should be corrected in training camp.

Miller's future in Las Vegas is very up in the air as he enters a contract year as well. But as Orr noted, he has some level of name recognition and could be boosted to Pro Bowl consideration if the Raiders' offense is improved.

A running back with actual juice as a runner will make the entire Raiders' offensive line look better this year. In terms of who will get the biggest "Jeanty boost," as Orr called it, Miller and Parham deserve to be near the top of the list.