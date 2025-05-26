Raiders lineman who may lose starting job touted as breakout candidate

The 2025 NFL Draft should be the foundation of young players who lead the Las Vegas Raiders back to high-level success. But the new regime needs to be careful and not dismiss inherited players as potential future contributors.

Overall, the Raiders' offensive line was not very good last year. But that's an evaluation of the collective more than some individuals, and things should be far better this year with players in the right spots and increased competition.

Tashan Reed of The Athletic confirmed that the Raiders' starting offensive line during the first week of OTAs was going to be a bit different than it was a year ago.

"There’s an ongoing competition at left guard," Reed wrote. "Left tackle Kolton Miller, center Jackson Powers-Johnson, right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle DJ Glaze seem to be locked into starting spots, but Dylan Parham and Jordan Meredith rotated at left guard throughout practice."

Raiders guard Dylan Parham named 2025 breakout candidate

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports recently named five under-the-radar players who he feels are primed for a breakout season in a contract year. He floated the Raiders' Dylan Parham as a name to watch, and it is safe to say that Trapasso is a big fan of the fourth-year guard.

"The former third-round pick from Memphis has steadily honed his protection talents in each of his first three seasons in Sin City," Trapasso wrote. " In watching his film in 2024, he appears more nimble than ever, and he can really go toe-to-toe with the strongest interior rushers in the game in genuine one-on-one situations."

This is a glowing recommendation of Parham, but for some reason, the new regime is making him compete for a job on the offensive line. While he was not a perfect player last season, he has more than earning a starting nod.

"While he allowed 10 more pressures in 2024 than he did the previous season on fewer pass-blocking snaps, his wins were more dominant, and he made considerable strides in the run game, where his climbs to the second level were more dynamic and accurate finding linebackers," Trapasso added. "And now he'll be blocking in Chip Kelly's spread-based system with a quarterback in Geno Smith who'll get the ball out in a hurry."

While Trapasso seemingly ignored the early fact Parham has been supplanted by Alex Cappa as the Raiders' starting right guard, it is also the right position to take. Parham was Pro Football Focus'17th-highest graded guard last season and had a top-15 run blocking grade. Cappa's numbers were far worse, and he is firmly on the decline while Parham is clearly a young player on the rise.

Cappa does have one thing to hang his hat on as the top candidate to start at right guard, however. His past attachment to general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady, with whom he won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, feels like the only reason he was signed in the first place.

Fortunately, head coach Pete Carroll will allow players to compete and earn jobs, so very little is pre-determined in Las Vegas. Parham should have no trouble showing he's the best option for the Raiders at right guard, and with that, he can fulfill Trapasso's evaluation as he lines himself up for a nice second contract.

"Parham will find himself in a spotlight more frequently, and as his ascension continues, he'll earn a large 2026 extension," Trapasso wrote.