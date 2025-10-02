Ashton Jeanty finally earned some NFL recognition for Week 4 masterclass

While the Las Vegas Raiders turned in a strong overall effort in Week 4, they still came up short against the Chicago Bears. Veteran quarterback Geno Smith played his worst game in recent memory, finishing with just 117 passing yards and three interceptions.

Sunday's game was a turning point, however, for rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. After Pete Carroll and John Spytek made him the first draft pick of the new era in Las Vegas, he had been largely quiet through the first three weeks of the season.

Granted, the offensive line had been struggling tremendously, which had limited the Raiders' rushing attack to just 72.3 yards per game and 3.1 yards per carry, both of which were the third-fewest in the NFL. In Week 4, however, the offensive line rebounded, and Jeanty took full advantage.

Ashton Jeanty earns Ground Player of the Week despite previous snub

On Sunday, the rushing attack broke out for 240 yards and 7.7 yards per carry. Jeanty was the key catalyst, as he finished with 155 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. While he was snubbed for Offensive Player of the Week, he did receive some recognition from the league on Wednesday.

Rival Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, but Jeanty earned FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors, as the Raiders announced on social media.

"HIM. Ashton Jeanty named Week 4 FedEx Ground Player of the Week," the Raiders posted.

It is great to see Jeanty earn some recognition because he played, by far, his best game of the season in Week 4.

After entering the contest with 144 rushing yards, three receiving yards and one total touchdown, Jeanty ran for 138 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries, while adding 17 receiving yards and two touchdowns on two receptions.

Jeanty also made a bit of Raiders history in the win as he became just the fourth rookie in franchise history -- joining Bo Jackson in 1987, Marcus Allen in 1982 and Raymond Chester in 1970 -- to record at least three touchdowns in a game.

His 282 rushing yards rank ninth in the league, while his four all-purpose touchdowns are tied for fourth. Jeanty has now also re-established himself in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race, as he leads all rookies in rushing yards, while he is tied for total touchdowns among first-year players.

