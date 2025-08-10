Ashton Jeanty’s preseason flop just handed Raiders fans fantasy gold

It was amazing to see rookie running back Ashton Jeanty take the field in the Silver and Black for his preseason debut. While fans of the Las Vegas Raiders wanted to see their brand-new top pick running all over the Seattle Seahawks, they got the preseason equivalent of a lump of coal.

Everybody watching the game had more rushing yards than Jeanty on the night, which has caused the former Boise State star to get clowned by everyone from the Seattle Seahawks themselves to fantasy football accounts across social media.

While everyone is having a good laugh at Jeanty's expense, however, Raiders fans can use his preseason debut as a way to cast doubt into the people they're doing fantasy football drafts with. It's time to hustle.

Ashton Jeanty's rough preseason debut could make him a fantasy football steal

Ashton Jeanty went OFF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/geM8xW8Vch — Underdog (@Underdog) August 8, 2025

At some point in the near future, everyone is going to be able to have a good laugh about the time Ashton Jeanty had -1 rushing yards in a preseason game. Until that time, Raiders fans should be doing everything possible to use this as an opportunity to make sure they get Jeanty on their fantasy football teams for 2025.

Cast doubt to those in your leagues. I don't know, he might not be as good as we thought or hoped... Use this meaningless preseason debacle as a way to win your league with Jeanty on board.

RELATED: Raiders have an early problem quietly brewing behind Kolton Miller

Everyone knows that the preseason is anything but an indicator of what's going to happen in the future. While fans obviously want to see their favorite team do well at every turn, what Raider Nation saw on Thursday ultimately means nothing for what will happen when it comes to the regular season.

But that doesn't mean fantasy managers won't overreact to a preseason stat line. There's a reason why Jeanty's stat line from this game against the Seahawks is going viral, and Raiders fans would be wise to use it to their advantage.

People are even starting to bring up the fact that Jeanty can't run against defenses not named Colorado State. This is a running back whose yards after contact alone would have led the NCAA in rushing last season.

There's still every reason to believe that Jeanty is going to be a star, so let people laugh it up now and get the last laugh later.

More Raiders news and analysis