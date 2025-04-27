Raiders' Ashton Jeanty has already solidified himself as a fantasy football star

At a certain point, it felt like the Las Vegas Raiders had been caught up in an all-time pre-draft smokescreen in regards to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. However, the Heisman Trophy finalist was available when the team was on the clock, and they selected Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick.

Fixing the league's most inept rushing attack from last season was a clear priority for the Raiders' new regime, and Jeanty is one of the few players in this year's draft regarded as an elite-level talent. While some wanted to dismiss Jeanty on the grounds of positional value, he looks to be well worth a top 10 pick.

Fantasy football analysts, however, wanted Jeanty to land in a place other than Las Vegas. Many felt that the Raiders' offensive line is a work in progress, but no team picking toward the top of the board has it all figured out.

Ashton Jeanty has all the ingredients to be an immediate and long-lasting fantasy stud

Before drafting Jeanty, the Raiders' running back room consisted of Raheem Mostert, Zamir White and Sincere McCormick. Given this underwhelming trio of players, a high-volume role was set to be available, and it will be given to Jeanty right away.

An FBS-leading 374 carries last season led to fewer looks for Jeanty in the passing game, but in 2023, he had 43 receptions for 569 yards and five receiving touchdowns. He clearly has the ability to be a great pass-catcher, and he likely won't see quite the workload that he did in college. This will expand his prowess in the passing game and allow him the opportunity to get the ball in his hands without putting so much wear and tear on his body.

Jeanty's 29 rushing touchdowns from last season are not likely to be replicable in the NFL, but he has a mix of explosiveness and rare contact balance that will translate well to the next level. He will also serve as the primary catalyst at the goal line, which will add value to his game.

Despite the general devaluing of running backs, fantasy history is on Jeanty's side. Seven of the last eight running backs drafted in the top 10 finished in the top 12 at the position as a rookie. This lands him in elite company with players like C.J. Spiller, Todd Gurley, Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson.

Just like Jeanty, those seven players landed in spots where a big workload was handed to them right away. Going to the Raiders makes Jeanty a legit contender to lead the league in touches, with 300 looking like the absolute floor if he can stay healthy.

Jeanty is the slam-dunk pick with the first overall selection in all rookie drafts, and the list of running backs who should be taken ahead of him at any point is short. Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs will probably still edge out the rookie, but there may be some uncomfortable conversations had soon about wanting him on your team instead of Derrick Henry or Christian McCaffrey.