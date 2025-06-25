Ashton Jeanty sounds even better than advertised after strong Raiders summer workouts

I almost feel bad for Ashton Jeanty at this point. He hasn't even put actual pads on yet, and he's already being talked about like The Prince Who Was Promised. It's not a bad thing, it's just ... a lot. There's a not-insignificant chance that the Raiders are only kinda-good this year, and even though rookie running backs have a history of impacting right away, it's hard to ignore how out of control the hype surrounding Jeanty has gotten this summer.

But that's how it goes when you don't have actual football to watch, so it is what it is – might as well lean in? ESPN got that memo this week, publishing a long list of practice reports from every first round pick's first few months with their team. Most of them are optimistic – if you can believe that – but Jeanty's takes it to a whole new level.

The Ashton Jeanty hype has reached record highs even before Raiders training camp

"Jeanty has already made a strong impression within the organization. Coach Pete Carroll said Jeanty was "every bit" of what the team had hoped for during the offseason program, admiring his pass-catching ability and understanding of the offense. Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said he's one of the most talented running backs he has seen enter the league. During OTAs and minicamp, Jeanty received the majority of the first-team reps -- a sign that he has already established himself as the team's top running back. 'He's such a strong and dynamic back,' Raiders starting left tackle Kolton Miller said. 'Even if he gets hit, he's still balanced, and that's super unique.'"

One of the most talented running backs he has ever seen. Every coach is hyping up their rookies right now, but you're not seeing *this* level of praise anywhere you look. Who knows if it actually means anything, but it sounds great! It's the type of soundbite that summer NFL coverage was made for. And this is all just from 7-on-7's! Imagine what's going to happen when he actually starts making guys look foolish.