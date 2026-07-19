Belief in Raiders' Brock Bowers remains stronger than anyone expected

Brock Bowers is far from your average NFL tight end. It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders' star is a unicorn in every sense of the word, even coming off an injury-marred season that was considered a regression from his unbelievable rookie campaign.

The Raiders evidently understand how special Bowers is, as he's established himself as an indispensable cornerstone of the franchise. First-year Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak has fittingly described the former Georgia standout as a "football robot from heaven."

Las Vegas isn't the only one to recognize the level of talent they have on their hands — ESPN's Bill Barnwell does too. The analyst isn't deterred by a forgetful 2025 and still sees Bowers as the premium asset he truly is.

Barnwell's 2026 NFL trade tiers column identified Bowers as a player who "would land a first-round pick (or more)."

Brock Bowers' perceived trade value remains sky-high despite down season

Bowers is a game-changing matchup nightmare, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see such a lofty perceived market value. Of course, he can do the old-school in-line stuff, but his ability to dominate with the ball in his hands from the slot and line up out wide makes him a uniquely dynamic playmaker.

Let's look back at Bowers' unbelievable efforts in 2024, shall we? He ranked at or near the top of his position in the following key categories (minimum 25 targets):

First in receptions (112)

First in receiving yards (1,194)

First in contested catches (16)

First in yards after catch (596)

Second in receiving first downs (61)

Fifth in yards per route run (2.02)

Note: Stats courtesy of Pro Football Focus' premium stats ($).

Expectations were sky-high for Bowers after a historic rookie showing that yielded an All-Pro First Team nod and took the NFL by storm. He appeared ready to live up to the hype surrounding his highly anticipated sophomore campaign, too, eclipsing 100 yards before getting hurt in Week 1.

However, a nagging PCL sprain and bone bruise in Bowers' left knee aren't enough to knock his going rate in a hypothetical swap. He's only 23 and has already reached a ceiling few TEs in history can match.

Having at least two more years of salary-cap-friendly team control with a club option for 2028 only makes him more valuable, even though the Raiders would never consider moving the young tight end, at least not at this juncture, barring an offer they can't refuse.

Rarely do we see any tight end worth a Day 1 selection, yet that speaks to just how different Bowers is. He's an outlier at a traditionally slow-developing position, hence the top draft capital it'd take for a team to even think about prying him from Las Vegas.