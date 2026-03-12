Best free agents still available that the Raiders should kick the tires on

The Las Vegas Raiders came out swinging during the early portion of the legal tampering period, agreeing to terms with six external free agents and re-signing two players on the first day. But the Maxx Crosby trade falling through on Tuesday threw the entire organization for a loop.

Suddenly, the Raiders had to operate with one less hole in the defense, but also without $30 million in cap space and the idea that they could address two major areas in the first round of April's draft. The stunning turn of events has left things relatively quiet on Las Vegas' front in the aftermath.

But, according to Over The Cap, the Raiders still have $37.9 million in cap space, not including Quay Walker, Eric Stokes or Matt Gay's contracts. With whatever exact amount of space is left available for Las Vegas, they should use it on some combination of the following free agents.

Now, these are not necessarily the best players from a league-wide consensus. But these would be the best signings for the Raiders because they make sense from a need, cost or fit standpoint, or they have some notable connection to the Las Vegas front office.

Best free agents still available for Raiders to swoop up

1. Jaquan Brisker, S

Brisker would be the biggest swing among the players on this list. But he's also the best player on the list, and Brisker will only be 27 years old next month. The former second-round pick has consistently produced for the Bears in his four-year NFL career, and he would fill a major Raiders need at safety.

2. Kirk Cousins, QB

Cousins shouldn't be signed for starter money, and perhaps he has the chance to be the No. 1 elsewhere. But from a vibes perspective, and because of his extensive history with Klint Kubiak, Cousins would be the perfect bridge or mentor for projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

3. Kyle Dugger, S

Dugger is a veteran safety who may be out of Las Vegas' age range at nearly 30, but he is as productive and experienced as they come. At a projected annual salary of $5.9 million, a deal could make a lot of sense for the Raiders, as he's an upgrade from Isaiah Pola-Mao.

4. Brian Robinson, RB

A lot of folks are out on Robinson, but I'm not. He averaged his highest yards per carry last year, albeit on far fewer opportunities, in Kyle Shanahan's outside zone scheme with the San Francisco 49ers. He's been very productive at times, and Robinson is dirt cheap right now. He'd be a nice complement.

5. Mekhi Becton, G

Alright, a lot of folks don't like Becton too much, and would rather sign an older guard like Wyatt Teller. But if the Raiders are looking for youth and versatility on their offensive line, Becton has both of those in spades. Depending on the price, he could be an elite depth piece. But he's probably too expensive.

6. Jamaree Salyer, OL

Salyer is probably a better bet that Becton. He's a lot cheaper, slightly younger, and has major experience all over the offensive line. His ability to play everywhere but center kept the Chargers' offensive line afloat last season amid injuries. Salyer should be cheap and could be effective.

7. Jack Gibbens, LB

Las Vegas certainly doesn't need another starter, but a young depth piece like Gibbens would be a good add. He won't break the bank, and he just played a very significant role on a Patriots defense that went to the Super Bowl. Gibbens, Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker would be a nice young rotation.

8. DJ Reader, DT/NT

Reader is a veteran journeyman, but I don't think youth will be the most important thing that the Raiders look at when they address the nose tackle position. While Reader isn't exclusively a nose, he has plenty of experience playing there and could thrive in the middle of a 3-4.

9. Case Keenum, QB

Keenum is a veteran who wouldn't challenge Mendoza for a starting job at all, but has experience with the entire Kubiak family. He'd be a great veteran presence for Mendoza in the quarterback room without the threat of taking or keeping his job.

10. Raheem Mostert, RB

Mostert is a great locker room presence, would be incredibly cheap, and has plenty of experience in the outside zone scheme from his days with Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins. I'm not sure if he's capable of being a two-headed monster with Jeanty, but he should be brought back regardless.