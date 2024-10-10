Bill Belichick slams Raiders over Davante Adams trade price
The writing is on the wall for Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders and it feels quite likely that he'll be finishing the 2024 season with a different team. The Raiders have reportedly been asking for a second-round pick in exchange for Adams but they've been slammed for that asking price.
Most recently, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick piled on criticisms about the Raiders' asking price for Adams. Belichick said, "I don't see how anybody's going to give up a second-round pick for him."
Joel Corry of CBS Sports agreed that the asking price for Adams was too high, noting that Keenan Allen was sent to the Bears from Los Angeles for a fourth-round pick and the Texans got Stefon Diggs from the Bills for a sixth-round pick this year and second-rounder in 2025. Corry also points out that Diggs is nearly a young younger than Adams and went for much less than what the Raiders are asking for in return.
Raiders continue to get slammed for Davante Adams asking price
Raiders fans might be tired of hearing about all of the Adams trade rumors but the fact of the matter is that until he's dealt, this will continue to be the main story when it comes to Raiders football. Adams was traded to Las Vegas in 2022 to reunite with his former college quarterback Derek Carr. When Carr was benched at the end of the 2022 season, however, that signaled the end of his time in the Sin City and he went on to sign with the New Orleans Saints in 2023.
Adams, however, remained in Las Vegas and now has Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as his quarterbacks, which is not something that wide receivers dream of by any means. Adams has made it clear where he'd like to land (one of those landing spots being with Carr in New Orleans) but that doesn't mean the Raiders have to comply with his demands.
The longer this drags out, the more desperate the Raiders might become and maybe they ask for less on the trade market. Belichick and all of the others criticizing the Raiders for this are correct though. Adams is not going to net a second-round pick from a team and if Vegas wants to put an end to this saga, it's time to consider bumping down the asking price.