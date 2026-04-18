Brock Bowers is all-in on Raiders' offseason full of sweeping changes

The Las Vegas Raiders do not have the best modern-day history of drafting in the first round. They did nail their pick in 2024, however, as they landed Brock Bowers with the No. 13 overall selection.

Bowers instantly proved to be one of the league's best tight ends, as he recorded 1,194 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 112 receptions as a rookie. Bowers earned first-team All-Pro honors while setting the NFL rookie record for receptions, the NFL rookie record for receiving yards by a tight end, and the Raiders franchise record for receptions.

His sophomore campaign did not go as well, as he was banged up for much of the season, recording 680 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 64 receptions in his second consecutive Pro Bowl campaign. Amid an offseason filled with changes throughout the coaching staff and roster, Bowers recently weighed in on some of Las Vegas' major moves.

Brock Bowers shares his thoughts on the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason changes

The Raiders have undergone significant changes this offseason. The first domino came when the franchise hired Klint Kubiak to serve as the head coach, with the hopes that he can revitalize an offense that finished last in the league in scoring and total yards in 2025.

The Athletic's Sam Warren shared Bowers' reaction to learning the new offense, which will be the third the tight end has had to learn in as many seasons, along with how newly acquired veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is already taking on a key leadership role.

Bowers said it feels like Kirk Cousins has "been there for years" because he already seems to know everybody.



Added Cousins' veteran leadership and experience with Kubiak's system has brought "calm" to learning the playbook.



"It's definitely helpful to have that presence." — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) April 17, 2026

Bowers added that he liked what Kubiak did with Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner in comments shared by Las Vegas Review-Journal's Adam Hill.

"They used tight ends a bunch. Barner is a beast. I loved watching him play and what they were able to do with him."

Hill added Bowers' response to the four-time Pro Bowler labeling him the best tight end in the league.

"I haven’t seen that, but he’s the man. Having him around the building has been great because he brings great energy and attitude. I’m excited to work with him."

But of course, a big reason why Kubiak took the Raiders' job in the first place was thanks to their ownership of the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. That selection be used on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who thanks to Cousins' arrival, has the luxury of developing at his own pace and starting 2026 as the backup if necessary.

Kubiak and Cousins previously spent three seasons together with the Minnesota Vikings, so it is hardly a forced arrangement like last year's pairing of play-caller Chip Kelly and quarterback Geno Smith.

Bowers wouldn't comment much on potentially playing with Fernando Mendoza. But he did say he reached out to some friends and teammates of Mendoza at Cal who told him he was an "awesome dude."



"Everything you see on TV is real. So I'm excited to get to know him a bit, hopefully." — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) April 17, 2026

Bowers also discussed the signing of Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, two of his college teammates, with Hill.

"Adding Quay and Nakobe is big-time. It’s huge for our defense. They bring a presence out there, and they are both really smart football guys."

Bowers, who missed last year's offseason program to get his degree, wound up missing five games and spending much of the season banged up after suffering a knee injury in Week 1. Having the All-Pro tight end healthy will certainly provide a major boost to Las Vegas' offense.

Speaking with Hill, Bowers discussed how this offseason feels different from last year.

"It feels a lot different because last year I was back in school. So to be able to start with OTAs and really get into the routine with all the guys has been good. It’s been really fun. And there’s definitely a new feeling and a new buzz around the building. Everyone is just ready to go, so I’m excited about that."

Between a young head coach in Kubiak and a young offensive core centered around Mendoza, Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas is in a much better place than it was a year ago. Of course, the team will have to prove that their talent can lead to results on the field, but it is not hard to see why the standout tight end is excited about the franchise's future.