Raiders have reportedly landed Klint Kubiak after latest leaks surface

The Las Vegas Raiders have been a sealed vault in the month or so since firing Pete Carroll. On the quest to find their next head coach, John Spytek and Tom Brady have led a silent but ultimately fruitful interview process, which has reportedly culminated in them landing their top candidate.

After meeting with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on Friday evening and into Saturday, Las Vegas is reportedly zeroing in on Kubiak as their next head coach, first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported that, not only are the Raiders set on him, but Kubiak intends to work out a deal to become the next head coach of the Silver and Black. After an extensive wait, the franchise appears to have landed Kubiak, the big fish in this year's coaching cycle.

Raiders' hiring of Klint Kubiak is apparently all but official

Kubiak cannot officially be hired or announced as the Raiders' next head coach until after Super Bowl Sunday, as Seattle is facing off against the New England Patriots in the big game. The Seahawks' run has largely been jolted by Kubiak's elite offensive scheming throughout the 2025 NFL season.

Seattle's offense ranks third in points per game, eighth in yards per game, and 31st in giveaways. They rank in the top 10 in rushing yards, attempts and touchdowns, while also recording the eighth-most passing yards on the 29th-most attempts. Talk about efficiency.

Now, a week or so is a long time to wait in the NFL world. Although every major outlet and reporter is indicating that Kubiak is a lock to take the job, Raider Nation knows all too well that a candidate can back out at any moment. Just think about Kliff Kingsbury, another coach with "KK" initials!

That said, only one other head coaching vacancy remains: The Arizona Cardinals. Based on the fact that Kubiak seemingly met with Las Vegas for quite some time, and not for long with Arizona, the Raiders appear to be Kubiak's top choice for a head gig.

But Kubiak returning to Seattle is always on the table, and could very well be a wild card in this process. Look, the odds of Kubiak coming to Las Vegas seem incredibly high at this point, and if the Raiders did land their top candidate, it would be a morale boost and massive schematic advantage.

Pairing Kubiak with Fernando Mendoza, Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty would be a dream scenario for Raider Nation. One that the fanbase has wanted for a long time. But until pen hits paper, fans know better than to call anything "official," even if they look wildly likely.